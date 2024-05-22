How to Claim Wuthering Waves Pre-Registration Rewards

Wuthering Waves drops today, and that means people all around the world can get into the adventure – and those who have pre-registered can pick up a swathe of in-game goodies. Here’s how to claim your pre-registration rewards, and what you’ll get.

Claiming Pre-Registration Rewards in Wuthering Waves

If you pre-registered for Wuthering Waves, the good news is that you don’t need to look far: you can find your pre-registration rewards via your in-game email.

As with many games, players who pre-registered will all receive progressively higher rewards based on the number of other players who did the same.

5 million pre-registrations: 80,000 Shell Credits. Shell Credits are the standard currency used throughout the game, allowing you to purchase a variety of goods and services.

10 million pre-registrations: 10 Advanced Resonance Potions. These potions will instantly provide whoever drinks it with XP, which will give them a significant boost in the early game.

15 million pre-registrations: 200 Astrite. Astrite can be exchanged for pulls on limited-time banners. This can significantly boost your chances of getting a rare character or item, which can give you a significant advantage.

20 million pre-registrations: 1 Sigil: En Route. Sigils are name cards, which will show in the menu with your name and icon.

30 million pre-registrations: 20 Lustrous Tides. Lustrous Tide is a premium currency that can be used to pull either characters from the permanent Resonator, or weapons from Convenes.

In addition to the pre-registration awards, all players will get a Ranger’s Series Weapon of Choice as a reward for the game getting five million total followers across all platforms. This allows them to choose between five four-star weapons which can be equipped by a variety of weapons. These weapons are:

Undying Flame

Amity Accord

Jinzhou Keeper

Commando of Conviction

Dauntless Evernight

While these weapons are all powerful, they lack any additional effects specialized for specific characters. However, they will prove helpful until you get your hands on more powerful and specialized gear.

