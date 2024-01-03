Guides

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard’s World of Warcraft has long since conquered and kept the crown when it comes to the MMO genre of gaming, and with the release of the Dragonflight expansion late last year for Modern WoW, its already-gargantuan playerbase of over 200 million only continues to grow.

As such, there are several dozen servers, or “realms”, for players to choose from and migrate between as they see fit. Some are more popular than others, and are suited for different purposes such as raiding, roleplaying, or even PvP dueling. If you’re debating which server to start your journey on, or perhaps jump back in after a long hiatus, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our handy guide to the World of Warcraft Server Population Status & Details.

Population Status of All WoW Servers (US & EU) & Which Ones We Recommend

Below we’ve listed all current World of Warcraft servers in the game’s two biggest regions — the US and EU, alphabetically for ease of reference. We’ve also included their current population status, whether their player majority is Alliance or Horde, as well as their “type”. This refers to terms such as:

  • New Players – Servers that are best suited for those new to World of Warcraft and its gameplay,. The communities within them are always open to answering questions and offering advice to newcomers.
  • Normal – Servers that pretty well-rounded in terms of their demographic, with a little bit of everyone. They’re essentially “mainstream” and thus the most popular type of server.
  • Roleplaying (RP) – These servers are primarily dedicated to groups of players who prefer to experience WoW from the perspective of character roleplay, rather than raiding or grinding. These servers are a bit more low key in that regard, but nonetheless popular in their own right.

When choosing your server, you’ll also notice other terms like ‘PvP’ and ‘PvE’ next to the names. You’ll want to be mindful of these, as ‘PvP’ servers include the ability to duel other players anywhere and everywhere. In other words, players can choose to run up to you and attack if they wish, and you’ll have to be ready for that. If that’s a thrill you enjoy, then that can be a worthy choice.

However, if you’d prefer to avoid that type of interaction, then you’ll want to chose a ‘PvE’ type of server.

Also, remember that in-game servers are referred to as “Realms”, so that will be reflected below for universal clarity.

Given that there are so many, we’ve also included details on which servers are particularly popular, as well as our personal recommendations.

All US WoW Servers (Realms) & Stats

Realm NameTypePopulationAlliance/Horde Majority
AegwynnNormalNew PlayersHorde
Aerie PeakNormalMediumAlliance
AgamagganNormalHighHorde
AggramarNormalFullAlliance
AkamaNormalHighHorde
AlexstraszaNormalLowAlliance
AlleriaNormalHighAlliance
Altar of StormsNormalLowHorde
Alterac MountainsNormalFullHorde
Aman’ThulNormalHighAlliance
AndorhalNormalHighHorde
AnetheronNormalLowAlliance
AntonidasNormalHighAlliance
Anub’arakNormalMediumHorde
AnvilmarNormalFullAlliance
ArathorNormalMediumAlliance
ArchimondeNormalHighHorde
Area 52NormalFullHorde
Argent DawnRoleplayingLowAlliance
ArthasNormalLowHorde
ArygosNormalLowAlliance
AuchindounNormalHighHorde
AzgalorNormalNew PlayersHorde
Azjol-NerubNormalHighAlliance
AzralonNormalFullHorde
AzsharaNormalNew PlayersHorde
AzuremystNormalMediumAlliance
BaelgunNormalLowAlliance
BalnazzarNormalFullHorde
BarthilasNormalHighHorde
Black DragonflightNormalHighHorde
BlackhandNormalLowHorde
BlackrockNormalHighHorde
Blackwater RaidersRoleplayingMediumHorde
Blackwing LairNormalLowAlliance
Blade’s EdgeNormalHighHorde
BladefistNormalLowAlliance
Bleeding HollowNormalHighHorde
Blood FurnaceNormalNew PlayersHorde
BloodhoofNormalLowAlliance
BloodscalpNormalHighHorde
BonechewerNormalNew PlayersHorde
Borean TundraNormalHighHorde
BoulderfistNormalHighHorde
BronzebeardNormalLowAlliance
Burning BladeNormalHighHorde
Burning LegionNormalHighHorde
CaelestraszNormalHighAlliance
CairneNormalHighAlliance
Cenarion CircleRoleplayingMediumAlliance
CenariusNormalHighAlliance
Cho’gallNormalHighHorde
ChromaggusNormalMediumAlliance
CoilfangNormalLowHorde
CrushridgeNormalMediumHorde
DaggerspineNormalNew PlayersHorde
DalaranNormalFullAlliance
DalvengyrNormalLowHorde
Dark IronNormalLowHorde
DarkspearNormalLowAlliance
DarrowmereNormalMediumAlliance
Dath’RemarNormalHighAlliance
DawnbringerNormalMediumAlliance
DeathwingNormalLowHorde
Demon SoulNormalLowHorde
DentargNormalMediumAlliance
DestromathNormalNew PlayersHorde
DethecusNormalLowAlliance
DetherocNormalLowHorde
DoomhammerNormalLowAlliance
DraenorNormalLowAlliance
DragonblightNormalLowAlliance
DragonmawNormalHighHorde
Drak’TharonNormalHighHorde
Drak’thulNormalHighAlliance
DrakaNormalMediumHorde
DrakkariNormalNew PlayersHorde
DreadmaulNormalFullHorde
DrendenNormalMediumAlliance
DunemaulNormalHighHorde
DurotanNormalLowAlliance
DuskwoodNormalLowAlliance
Earthen RingRole PlayingLowAlliance
Echo IslesNormalLowAlliance
EitriggNormalLowHorde
Eldre’ThalasNormalHighAlliance
EluneNormalHighAlliance
Emerald DreamRole PlayingHighHorde
EonarNormalHighHorde
EredarNormalFullHorde
ExecutusNormalLowAlliance
ExodarNormalHighAlliance
FarstridersRole PlayingLowAlliance
FeathermoonRole PlayingLowHorde
FenrisNormalLowAlliance
FiretreeNormalHighHorde
FizzcrankNormalFullAlliance
FrostmaneNormalHighHorde
FrostmourneNormalFullAlliance
FrostwolfNormalHighHorde
GalakrondNormalLowHorde
GallywixNormalNew PlayersHorde
GarithosNormalMediumHorde
GaronaNormalHighAlliance
GarroshNormalNew PlayersHorde
GhostlandsNormalHighHorde
GilneasNormalHighHorde
GnomereganNormalHighAlliance
GoldrinnNormalLowAlliance
GorefiendNormalFullHorde
GorgonnashNormalFullHorde
GreymaneNormalLowAlliance
Grizzly HillsNormalHighAlliance
Gul’danNormalHighHorde
GundrakNormalFullHorde
GurubashiNormalNew PlayersHorde
HakkarNormalNew PlayersHorde
HaomarushNormalLowAlliance
HellscreamNormalFullHorde
HydraxisNormalHighHorde
HyjalNormalHighHorde
IcecrownNormalHighAlliance
IllidanNormalFullHorde
JaedenarNormalHighHorde
Jubei’ThosNormalFullHorde
Kael’thasNormalHighAlliance
KalecgosNormalLowHorde
KargathNormalHighHorde
Kel’ThuzadNormalHighAlliance
KhadgarNormalHighAlliance
Khaz ModanNormalHighAlliance
Khaz’gorothNormalHighHorde
Kil’jaedenNormalHighHorde
KilroggNormalLowAlliance
Kirin TorRole PlayingLowAlliance
KorgathNormalHighAlliance
KorialstraszNormalHighAlliance
Kul TirasNormalLowAlliance
Laughing SkullNormalHighHorde
LethonNormalLowHorde
LightbringerNormalMediumAlliance
Lightning’s BladeNormalHighHorde
LightninghoofRole PlayingLowHorde
LlaneNormalLowAlliance
LotharNormalHighAlliance
MadoranNormalMediumHorde
MaelstromRole PlayingLowHorde
MagtheridonNormalLowAlliance
MaievNormalHighHorde
Mal’GanisNormalFullHorde
MalfurionNormalHighHorde
MalorneNormalHighHorde
MalygosNormalHighAlliance
MannorothNormalNew PlayersHorde
MedivhNormalHighAlliance
MishaNormalLowHorde
Mok’NathalNormalHighHorde
Moon GuardRole PlayingFullAlliance
MoonrunnerNormalHighAlliance
Mug’tholNormalHighHorde
MuradinNormalHighAlliance
NagrandNormalHighHorde
NathrezimNormalMediumHorde
NazgrelNormalLowAlliance
NazjatarNormalNew PlayersHorde
NemesisNormalLowAlliance
Ner’zhulNormalHighHorde
NesingwaryNormalLowAlliance
NordrassilNormalHighHorde
NorgannonNormalHighHorde
OnyxiaNormalHighHorde
PerenoldeNormalHighAlliance
ProudmooreNormalFullAlliance
Quel’doreiNormalHighHorde
Qhel’ThalasNormalFullAlliance
RagnarosNormalFullHorde
RavencrestNormalLowHorde
RavenholdtRole PlayingLowHorde
RexxarNormalLowHorde
RivendareNormalHighHorde
RunetotemNormalLowHorde
SargerasNormalFullAlliance
SaurfangNormalHighHorde
Scarlet CrusadeRole PlayingLowAlliance
ScillaNormalHighHorde
Sen’jinNormalHighHorde
SentinelsRole PlayingLowAlliance
Shadow CouncilRole PlayingMediumHorde
ShadowmoonNormalLowHorde
ShadowsongNormalHighHorde
ShandrisNormalLowHorde
Shattered HallsNormalLowHorde
Shattered HandNormalLowHorde
Shu’haloNormalLowHorde
Silver HandRole PlayingLowAlliance
SilvermoonNormalHighAlliance
Sisters of EluneRole PlayingMediumAlliance
SkullcrusherNormalHighHorde
SkywallNormalHighAlliance
SmolderthornNormalMediumHorde
SpinebreakerNormalFullHorde
SpirestoneNormalHighHorde
StaghelmNormalMediumHorde
Steamwheedle CartelRole PlayingLowAlliance
StonemaulNormalHighHorde
StormrageNormalFullAlliance
StormreaverNormalLowHorde
StormscaleNormalHighHorde
SuramarNormalMediumHorde
TanarisNormalLowAlliance
TerenasNormalHighHorde
TerokkarNormalLowAlliance
ThaurissanNormalFullHorde
The Forgotten CoastNormalFullHorde
The ScryersRole PlayingLowAlliance
The UnderbogNormalHighHorde
The Venture CoRole PlayingLowHorde
Thorium BrotherhoodRole PlayingLowHorde
ThrallNormalFullHorde
ThunderhornNormalHighHorde
ThunderlordNormalNew PlayersHorde
TichondriusNormalFullHorde
Tol BaradNormalLowAlliance
TortheldrinNormalHighHorde
TrollbaneNormalHighHorde
TuralyonNormalLowHorde
Twisting NetherRole PlayingLowHorde
UldamanNormalLowHorde
UldumNormalHighAlliance
UndermineNormalFullAlliance
UrsinNormalHighHorde
UtherNormalLowHorde
VashjNormalHighHorde
Vek’nilashNormalLowHorde
VelenNormalHighAlliance
WarsongNormalFullHorde
WhisperwindNormalMediumAlliance
WildhammerNormalFullHorde
WindrunnerNormalMediumAlliance
WinterhoofNormalLowHorde
Wyrmrest AccordRole PlayingHighHorde
YseraNormalLowAlliance
YsondreNormalLowHorde
ZangarmarshNormalFullHorde
Zul’jinNormalFullHorde
ZuluhedNormalHighHorde

This is certainly quite a few servers to choose from, and the choice ultimately comes down to your desired personal experience in the game, especially when it comes to the newest expansion, Dragonflight. Whether you’re a new player who’d rather mingle with other fellow newcomers, or if you’re super into the hardcore raiding scene and want to dive in headfirst into the mosh pit of raid guilds, or you just want to chill and roleplay with friends, there’s definitely more than enough flexibility for everyone.

That said, here is the selection of US servers that we’d personally recommend:

  • Wyrmrest Accord – If you’re absolutely interested in getting in to the RP scene in WoW, then this server is likely the choice you want. It tends to have a high population count, so it may be hit and miss in terms of you getting in. However, it has a pretty balanced demographic between Alliance and Horde, so it’s well-rounded across the board for anyone who wants to focus on roleplaying.
  • Stormrage – While there are an abundance of PvE servers that don’t have a huge crowd, if you want to truly be in the center of it all, Stormrage has long been a super popular, Alliance-centric PvE server that can be difficult to get in to just because of that.
    • Kel’Thuzad is another very popular Alliance PvE server that may have more wiggle room to get in, if you wish.
    • If you prefer Horde-centric PvE crowds, Area 52 is the quintessential hotspot. As there are more Horde-leaning servers overall, their most popular ones tend to be full or nearly full all the time. You may want to start at a server with a smaller crowd and then migrate later if you want.
  • Tichondrius – If you’re set on tackling the PvP crowds, Tichondrius is hands down the most popular destination in the US region for that. Again, however, since it’s Horde-leaning it may take some luck getting in.
    • Some good back-ups for PvP servers can be Illidan, Mal’Ganis, Bleeding Hollow, Darkspear, and Sargeras. Since these servers are inherently more competitive, getting in is half the battle.

All EU WoW Servers (Realms) & Stats

Realm NameTypePopulationAlliance/Horde Majority
AegwynnNormalMediumAlliance
Aerie PeakNormalMediumHorde
AgamagganNormalLowHorde
AggraNormalHighHorde
AggramarNormalLowAlliance
Ahn’QirajNormalMediumHorde
Al’AkirNormalHighHorde
AlexstraszaNormalMediumAlliance
AlleriaNormalMediumAlliance
AlonsusNormalLowAlliance
Aman’ThulNormalMediumAlliance
AmbossarNormalHighAlliance
AnachronosNormalLowAlliance
AnetheronNormalLowHorde
AntonidasNormalFullAlliance
Anub’arakNormalMediumHorde
Arak-arahmNormalLowAlliance
ArathiNormalLowHorde
ArathorNormalHighAlliance
ArchimondeNormalHighHorde
Area 52NormalLowAlliance
Argent DawnRole PlayingFullAlliance
ArthasNormalMediumHorde
ArygosNormalLowAlliance
AshenvaleNormalLowHorde
AszuneNormalLowAlliance
AuchindounNormalHighAlliance
Azjol-NerubNormalMediumAlliance
AzsharaNormalMediumHorde
AzuregosNormalLowAlliance
AzuremystNormalLowAlliance
BaelgunNormalMediumAlliance
BalnazzarNormalMediumHorde
BlackhandNormalFullHorde
BlackmooreNormalFullHorde
BlackrockNormalFullHorde
BlackscarNormalMediumAlliance
Blade’s EdgeNormalMediumAlliance
BladefistNormalMediumHorde
BloodfeatherNormalMediumHorde
BloodhoofNormalLowAlliance
BloodscalpNormalLowAlliance
BlutkesselNormalMediumHorde
Booty BayNormalMediumHorde
Borean TundraNormalMediumHorde
BoulderfistNormalMediumHorde
Bronze DragonflightNormalLowAlliance
BronzebeardNormalMediumHorde
Burning BladeNormalHighHorde
Burning LegionNormalHighHorde
Burning SteppesNormalMediumHorde
C’ThunNormalHighHorde
Chamber of AspectsNormalLowHorde
Chants éternelsNormalLowAlliance
Cho’gallNormalHighHorde
ChromaggusNormalMediumHorde
Colinas PardasNormalLowAlliance
Confrérie du ThoriumRole PlayingHighAlliance
Conseil des OmbresRole PlayingHighHorde
CrushridgeNormalLowHorde
Culte de la Rive noireRole PlayingHighHorde
DaggerspineNormalMediumHorde
DalaranNormalHighAlliance
DalvengyrNormalMediumHorde
Darkmoon FaireRole PlayingHighHorde
DarksorrowNormalMediumAlliance
DarkspearNormalMediumAlliance
Das KonsortiumRole PlayingMediumHorde
Das SyndikatRole PlayingMediumAlliance
DeathguardNormalLowHorde
DeathweaverNormalMediumHorde
DeathwingNormalHighHorde
DeepholmNormalLowHorde
Defias BrotherhoodRole PlayingHighAlliance
DentargNormalFullHorde
Der abyssische RatRole PlayingMediumAlliance
Der MithrilordenRole PlayingHighAlliance
Der Rat von DalaranRole PlayingHighAlliance
DestromathNormalMediumHorde
DethecusNormalLowHorde
Die AldorRole PlayingMediumAlliance
Die ArguswachtRole PlayingMediumAlliance
Die ewige WachtRole PlayingMediumAlliance
Die NachtwacheRole PlayingHighHorde
Die Silberne HandRole PlayingMediumAlliance
Die TodeskrallenRole PlayingMediumHorde
DoomhammerNormalNew PlayersAlliance
DraenorNormalFullHorde
DragonblightNormalHighAlliance
DragonmawNormalMediumHorde
Drak’thulNormalHighHorde
Drak’TharNormalMediumAlliance
Dun ModrNormalHighAlliance
Dun MoroghNormalNew PlayersAlliance
DunemaulNormalHighAlliance
DurotanNormalMediumHorde
Earthen RingRole PlayingHighAlliance
EchsenkesselNormalFullHorde
EitriggNormalMediumAlliance
Eldre’ThalasNormalHighHorde
EluneNormalMediumAlliance
Emerald DreamNormalLowAlliance
EmerissNormalLowHorde
EonarNormalMediumAlliance
EredarNormalHighHorde
EversongNormalNew PlayersAlliance
ExecutusNormalMediumHorde
ExodarNormalNew PlayersAlliance
Festung der StürmeNormalLowHorde
FordragonNormalLowAlliance
ForscherligaRole PlayingHighAlliance
FrostmaneNormalHighAlliance
FrostmourneNormalMediumHorde
FrostwhisperNormalMediumHorde
FrostwolfNormalMediumHorde
GalakrondNormalLowAlliance
GaronaNormalLowHorde
GarroshNormalHighAlliance
GenjurosNormalMediumHorde
GhostlandsNormalHighAlliance
GilneasNormalMediumAlliance
GoldrinnNormalLowAlliance
GordunniNormalFullAlliance
GorgonnashNormalMediumHorde
GreymaneNormalLowAlliance
Grim BatolNormalHighAlliance
GromNormalMediumHorde
Gul’danNormalLowHorde
HakkarNormalLowAlliance
HaomarushNormalMediumHorde
HellfireNormalHighAlliance
HellscreamNormalLowAlliance
Howling FjordNormalFullHorde
HyjalNormalFullHorde
IllidanNormalLowHorde
JaedenarNormalHighHorde
Kael’thasNormalLowHorde
KarazhanNormalHighHorde
KargathNormalHighAlliance
KazzakNormalFullHorde
Kel’ThuzadNormalMediumHorde
KhadgarNormalLowAlliance
Khaz ModanNormalNew PlayersHorde
Khaz’gorothNormalLowHorde
Kil’jaedenNormalLowAlliance
KilroggNormalHighAlliance
Kirin TorRole PlayingHighAlliance
Kor’gallNormalMediumHorde
Krag’jinNormalMediumAlliance
KrasusNormalMediumAlliance
Kul TirasNormalLowAlliance
Kult der VerdammtenRole PlayingMediumHorde
La Croisade écarlateRole PlayingHighAlliance
Laughing SkullNormalMediumHorde
Les ClairvoyantsRole PlayingHighAlliance
Les SentinellesRole PlayingHighAlliance
Lich KingNormalLowHorde
LightbringerNormalLowAlliance
Lightning’s BladeNormalHighHorde
LordaeronNormalFullAlliance
Los ErrantesNormalLowAlliance
LotharNormalMediumAlliance
MadmortemNormalMediumAlliance
MagtheridonNormalMediumHorde
Mal’GanisNormalFullHorde
MalfurionNormalMediumAlliance
MalorneNormalLowAlliance
MalygosNormalMediumAlliance
MannorothNormalMediumHorde
Marécage de ZangarNormalHighAlliance
MazrigosNormalLowAlliance
MedivhNormalLowAlliance
MinahondaNormalNew PlayersAlliance
MoongladeRole PlayingLowHorde
Mug’tholNormalLowHorde
NagrandNormalHighAlliance
NathrezimNormalLowHorde
NaxxramasNormalLowHorde
NazjatarNormalMediumHorde
NefarianNormalMediumHorde
NemesisNormalMediumHorde
NeptulonNormalMediumAlliance
Ner’zhulNormalLowHorde
Nera’thorNormalMediumHorde
NethersturmNormalMediumAlliance
NordrassilNormalLowAlliance
NorgannonNormalNew PlayersAlliance
NozdormuNormalHighAlliance
OnyxiaNormalLowHorde
OutlandNormalHighAlliance
PerenoldeNormalHighAlliance
Pozzo dell’EternitàNormalNew PlayersAlliance
ProudmooreNormalMediumAlliance
Quel’ThalasNormalMediumAlliance
RagnarosNormalFullHorde
RajaxxNormalLowHorde
RashgarrothNormalLowAlliance
RavencrestNormalFullAlliance
RavenholdtRole PlayingHighAlliance
RazuviousNormalLowAlliance
RexxarNormalMediumAlliance
RunetotemNormalHighAlliance
SanguinoNormalFullHorde
SargerasNormalLowHorde
SaurfangNormalMediumAlliance
Scarshield LegionRole PlayingHighAlliance
Sen’jinNormalLowAlliance
ShadowsongNormalLowAlliance
Shattered HallsNormalMediumHorde
Shattered HandNormalMediumHorde
ShattrathNormalHighAlliance
Shen’dralarNormalFullHorde
SilvermoonNormalFullAlliance
SinstralisNormalHighHorde
SkullcrusherNormalHighHorde
SoulslayerNormalHighHorde
SpinebreakerNormalMediumHorde
SporeggarRole PlayingHighHorde
Steamwheedle CartelRole PlayingLowHorde
StormrageNormalLowAlliance
StormreaverNormalMediumHorde
StormscaleNormalHighHorde
SunstriderNormalMediumHorde
SuramarNormalLowAlliance
SylvanasNormalHighAlliance
TaerarNormalFullHorde
TalnivarrNormalMediumHorde
Tarren MillNormalFullHorde
TeldrassilNormalHighHorde
Temple noirNormalLowHorde
TerenasNormalLowAlliance
TerokkarNormalMediumAlliance
TerrordarNormalLowHorde
The MaelstromNormalHighAlliance
The Sha’tarRole PlayingLowHorde
The Venture CoRole PlayingHighAlliance
TheradrasNormalLowHorde
ThermapluggNormalMediumHorde
ThrallNormalHighHorde
Throk’FerothNormalLowHorde
ThunderhornNormalLowAlliance
TichondriusNormalFullAlliance
TirionNormalMediumHorde
TodeswacheRole PlayingHighHorde
TrollbaneNormalMediumAlliance
TuralyonNormalNew PlayersAlliance
Twilight’s HammerNormalLowHorde
Twisting NetherNormalFullHorde
TyrandeNormalLowAlliance
UldamanNormalMediumHorde
UlduarNormalMediumAlliance
UldumNormalFullHorde
Un’GoroNormalLowHorde
VarimathrasNormalMediumAlliance
VashjNormalMediumHorde
Vek’lorNormalMediumHorde
Vek’nilashNormalMediumHorde
Vol’jinNormalLowAlliance
WildhammerNormalLowAlliance
WrathbringerNormalMediumHorde
XaviusNormalHighHorde
YseraNormalLowAlliance
YsondreNormalHighHorde
ZenedarNormalMediumHorde
Zirkel des CenariusRole PlayingHighAlliance
Zul’jinNormalFullHorde
ZuluhedNormalMediumHorde

The EU region also has a huge abundance of servers to choose from, including ones that are inherently dedicated to certain non-ENG countries such as France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Again, the choice ultimately comes down to your desired personal experience in the game. Whether you’re a new player who’d rather mingle with other fellow newcomers, or if you’re super into the raiding scene and want to dive in headfirst into the mosh pit of raid guilds, or you just want to chill and roleplay with friends, there’s definitely more than enough flexibility for everyone.

That said, here is the selection of EU servers that we’d personally recommend:

  • Argent Dawn – If you’re wanting in on the biggest RP scene in WoW’s EU region, then Argent Dawn is absolutely the place to be. Like any high-profile club though, getting in is the biggest challenge.
    • If you want to start somewhere easier to get in for RP activities, other servers such as The Venture Co, The Scarshield Legion, and Kirin Tor usually have some room.
  • Ravencrest – This is the most popular Alliance-centric PvE server in the EU Region.
    • Outland and Sylvanas are good back-ups, if you want to still be amongst a bigger crowd.
    • On the other side, Draenor is the most popular Horde-centric PvE server in the EU region, followed by Ragnaros, Stormscale, and probably Twisting Nether.
  • Kazzak – If you want to hit up PvP with some of the best, then Kazzak is a hugely popular, Horde-centric contender.
    • Other PvP hotspots include Sylvanas and Silvermoon, which are both Alliance-centric.

This concludes our guide to World of Warcraft Server Population Status and Details. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which server(s) you personally prefer to play on, or infamous ones we may not have mentioned.

Be sure to check out our other guides for World of Warcraft, such as how to check server status at any time.

