Blizzard’s World of Warcraft has long since conquered and kept the crown when it comes to the MMO genre of gaming, and with the release of the Dragonflight expansion late last year for Modern WoW, its already-gargantuan playerbase of over 200 million only continues to grow.

As such, there are several dozen servers, or “realms”, for players to choose from and migrate between as they see fit. Some are more popular than others, and are suited for different purposes such as raiding, roleplaying, or even PvP dueling. If you’re debating which server to start your journey on, or perhaps jump back in after a long hiatus, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our handy guide to the World of Warcraft Server Population Status & Details.

Population Status of All WoW Servers (US & EU) & Which Ones We Recommend

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Below we’ve listed all current World of Warcraft servers in the game’s two biggest regions — the US and EU, alphabetically for ease of reference. We’ve also included their current population status, whether their player majority is Alliance or Horde, as well as their “type”. This refers to terms such as:

New Players – Servers that are best suited for those new to World of Warcraft and its gameplay,. The communities within them are always open to answering questions and offering advice to newcomers.

Normal – Servers that pretty well-rounded in terms of their demographic, with a little bit of everyone. They're essentially "mainstream" and thus the most popular type of server.

– Servers that pretty well-rounded in terms of their demographic, with a little bit of everyone. They’re essentially “mainstream” and thus the most popular type of server. Roleplaying (RP) – These servers are primarily dedicated to groups of players who prefer to experience WoW from the perspective of character roleplay, rather than raiding or grinding. These servers are a bit more low key in that regard, but nonetheless popular in their own right.

When choosing your server, you’ll also notice other terms like ‘PvP’ and ‘PvE’ next to the names. You’ll want to be mindful of these, as ‘PvP’ servers include the ability to duel other players anywhere and everywhere. In other words, players can choose to run up to you and attack if they wish, and you’ll have to be ready for that. If that’s a thrill you enjoy, then that can be a worthy choice.

However, if you’d prefer to avoid that type of interaction, then you’ll want to chose a ‘PvE’ type of server.

Also, remember that in-game servers are referred to as “Realms”, so that will be reflected below for universal clarity.

Given that there are so many, we’ve also included details on which servers are particularly popular, as well as our personal recommendations.

All US WoW Servers (Realms) & Stats

Realm Name Type Population Alliance/Horde Majority Aegwynn Normal New Players Horde Aerie Peak Normal Medium Alliance Agamaggan Normal High Horde Aggramar Normal Full Alliance Akama Normal High Horde Alexstrasza Normal Low Alliance Alleria Normal High Alliance Altar of Storms Normal Low Horde Alterac Mountains Normal Full Horde Aman’Thul Normal High Alliance Andorhal Normal High Horde Anetheron Normal Low Alliance Antonidas Normal High Alliance Anub’arak Normal Medium Horde Anvilmar Normal Full Alliance Arathor Normal Medium Alliance Archimonde Normal High Horde Area 52 Normal Full Horde Argent Dawn Roleplaying Low Alliance Arthas Normal Low Horde Arygos Normal Low Alliance Auchindoun Normal High Horde Azgalor Normal New Players Horde Azjol-Nerub Normal High Alliance Azralon Normal Full Horde Azshara Normal New Players Horde Azuremyst Normal Medium Alliance Baelgun Normal Low Alliance Balnazzar Normal Full Horde Barthilas Normal High Horde Black Dragonflight Normal High Horde Blackhand Normal Low Horde Blackrock Normal High Horde Blackwater Raiders Roleplaying Medium Horde Blackwing Lair Normal Low Alliance Blade’s Edge Normal High Horde Bladefist Normal Low Alliance Bleeding Hollow Normal High Horde Blood Furnace Normal New Players Horde Bloodhoof Normal Low Alliance Bloodscalp Normal High Horde Bonechewer Normal New Players Horde Borean Tundra Normal High Horde Boulderfist Normal High Horde Bronzebeard Normal Low Alliance Burning Blade Normal High Horde Burning Legion Normal High Horde Caelestrasz Normal High Alliance Cairne Normal High Alliance Cenarion Circle Roleplaying Medium Alliance Cenarius Normal High Alliance Cho’gall Normal High Horde Chromaggus Normal Medium Alliance Coilfang Normal Low Horde Crushridge Normal Medium Horde Daggerspine Normal New Players Horde Dalaran Normal Full Alliance Dalvengyr Normal Low Horde Dark Iron Normal Low Horde Darkspear Normal Low Alliance Darrowmere Normal Medium Alliance Dath’Remar Normal High Alliance Dawnbringer Normal Medium Alliance Deathwing Normal Low Horde Demon Soul Normal Low Horde Dentarg Normal Medium Alliance Destromath Normal New Players Horde Dethecus Normal Low Alliance Detheroc Normal Low Horde Doomhammer Normal Low Alliance Draenor Normal Low Alliance Dragonblight Normal Low Alliance Dragonmaw Normal High Horde Drak’Tharon Normal High Horde Drak’thul Normal High Alliance Draka Normal Medium Horde Drakkari Normal New Players Horde Dreadmaul Normal Full Horde Drenden Normal Medium Alliance Dunemaul Normal High Horde Durotan Normal Low Alliance Duskwood Normal Low Alliance Earthen Ring Role Playing Low Alliance Echo Isles Normal Low Alliance Eitrigg Normal Low Horde Eldre’Thalas Normal High Alliance Elune Normal High Alliance Emerald Dream Role Playing High Horde Eonar Normal High Horde Eredar Normal Full Horde Executus Normal Low Alliance Exodar Normal High Alliance Farstriders Role Playing Low Alliance Feathermoon Role Playing Low Horde Fenris Normal Low Alliance Firetree Normal High Horde Fizzcrank Normal Full Alliance Frostmane Normal High Horde Frostmourne Normal Full Alliance Frostwolf Normal High Horde Galakrond Normal Low Horde Gallywix Normal New Players Horde Garithos Normal Medium Horde Garona Normal High Alliance Garrosh Normal New Players Horde Ghostlands Normal High Horde Gilneas Normal High Horde Gnomeregan Normal High Alliance Goldrinn Normal Low Alliance Gorefiend Normal Full Horde Gorgonnash Normal Full Horde Greymane Normal Low Alliance Grizzly Hills Normal High Alliance Gul’dan Normal High Horde Gundrak Normal Full Horde Gurubashi Normal New Players Horde Hakkar Normal New Players Horde Haomarush Normal Low Alliance Hellscream Normal Full Horde Hydraxis Normal High Horde Hyjal Normal High Horde Icecrown Normal High Alliance Illidan Normal Full Horde Jaedenar Normal High Horde Jubei’Thos Normal Full Horde Kael’thas Normal High Alliance Kalecgos Normal Low Horde Kargath Normal High Horde Kel’Thuzad Normal High Alliance Khadgar Normal High Alliance Khaz Modan Normal High Alliance Khaz’goroth Normal High Horde Kil’jaeden Normal High Horde Kilrogg Normal Low Alliance Kirin Tor Role Playing Low Alliance Korgath Normal High Alliance Korialstrasz Normal High Alliance Kul Tiras Normal Low Alliance Laughing Skull Normal High Horde Lethon Normal Low Horde Lightbringer Normal Medium Alliance Lightning’s Blade Normal High Horde Lightninghoof Role Playing Low Horde Llane Normal Low Alliance Lothar Normal High Alliance Madoran Normal Medium Horde Maelstrom Role Playing Low Horde Magtheridon Normal Low Alliance Maiev Normal High Horde Mal’Ganis Normal Full Horde Malfurion Normal High Horde Malorne Normal High Horde Malygos Normal High Alliance Mannoroth Normal New Players Horde Medivh Normal High Alliance Misha Normal Low Horde Mok’Nathal Normal High Horde Moon Guard Role Playing Full Alliance Moonrunner Normal High Alliance Mug’thol Normal High Horde Muradin Normal High Alliance Nagrand Normal High Horde Nathrezim Normal Medium Horde Nazgrel Normal Low Alliance Nazjatar Normal New Players Horde Nemesis Normal Low Alliance Ner’zhul Normal High Horde Nesingwary Normal Low Alliance Nordrassil Normal High Horde Norgannon Normal High Horde Onyxia Normal High Horde Perenolde Normal High Alliance Proudmoore Normal Full Alliance Quel’dorei Normal High Horde Qhel’Thalas Normal Full Alliance Ragnaros Normal Full Horde Ravencrest Normal Low Horde Ravenholdt Role Playing Low Horde Rexxar Normal Low Horde Rivendare Normal High Horde Runetotem Normal Low Horde Sargeras Normal Full Alliance Saurfang Normal High Horde Scarlet Crusade Role Playing Low Alliance Scilla Normal High Horde Sen’jin Normal High Horde Sentinels Role Playing Low Alliance Shadow Council Role Playing Medium Horde Shadowmoon Normal Low Horde Shadowsong Normal High Horde Shandris Normal Low Horde Shattered Halls Normal Low Horde Shattered Hand Normal Low Horde Shu’halo Normal Low Horde Silver Hand Role Playing Low Alliance Silvermoon Normal High Alliance Sisters of Elune Role Playing Medium Alliance Skullcrusher Normal High Horde Skywall Normal High Alliance Smolderthorn Normal Medium Horde Spinebreaker Normal Full Horde Spirestone Normal High Horde Staghelm Normal Medium Horde Steamwheedle Cartel Role Playing Low Alliance Stonemaul Normal High Horde Stormrage Normal Full Alliance Stormreaver Normal Low Horde Stormscale Normal High Horde Suramar Normal Medium Horde Tanaris Normal Low Alliance Terenas Normal High Horde Terokkar Normal Low Alliance Thaurissan Normal Full Horde The Forgotten Coast Normal Full Horde The Scryers Role Playing Low Alliance The Underbog Normal High Horde The Venture Co Role Playing Low Horde Thorium Brotherhood Role Playing Low Horde Thrall Normal Full Horde Thunderhorn Normal High Horde Thunderlord Normal New Players Horde Tichondrius Normal Full Horde Tol Barad Normal Low Alliance Tortheldrin Normal High Horde Trollbane Normal High Horde Turalyon Normal Low Horde Twisting Nether Role Playing Low Horde Uldaman Normal Low Horde Uldum Normal High Alliance Undermine Normal Full Alliance Ursin Normal High Horde Uther Normal Low Horde Vashj Normal High Horde Vek’nilash Normal Low Horde Velen Normal High Alliance Warsong Normal Full Horde Whisperwind Normal Medium Alliance Wildhammer Normal Full Horde Windrunner Normal Medium Alliance Winterhoof Normal Low Horde Wyrmrest Accord Role Playing High Horde Ysera Normal Low Alliance Ysondre Normal Low Horde Zangarmarsh Normal Full Horde Zul’jin Normal Full Horde Zuluhed Normal High Horde

This is certainly quite a few servers to choose from, and the choice ultimately comes down to your desired personal experience in the game, especially when it comes to the newest expansion, Dragonflight. Whether you’re a new player who’d rather mingle with other fellow newcomers, or if you’re super into the hardcore raiding scene and want to dive in headfirst into the mosh pit of raid guilds, or you just want to chill and roleplay with friends, there’s definitely more than enough flexibility for everyone.

That said, here is the selection of US servers that we’d personally recommend:

Wyrmrest Accord – If you’re absolutely interested in getting in to the RP scene in WoW, then this server is likely the choice you want. It tends to have a high population count, so it may be hit and miss in terms of you getting in. However, it has a pretty balanced demographic between Alliance and Horde, so it’s well-rounded across the board for anyone who wants to focus on roleplaying.

– If you’re absolutely interested in getting in to the RP scene in WoW, then this server is likely the choice you want. It tends to have a high population count, so it may be hit and miss in terms of you getting in. However, it has a pretty balanced demographic between Alliance and Horde, so it’s well-rounded across the board for anyone who wants to focus on roleplaying. Stormrage – While there are an abundance of PvE servers that don’t have a huge crowd, if you want to truly be in the center of it all, Stormrage has long been a super popular, Alliance-centric PvE server that can be difficult to get in to just because of that. Kel’Thuzad is another very popular Alliance PvE server that may have more wiggle room to get in, if you wish. If you prefer Horde-centric PvE crowds, Area 52 is the quintessential hotspot. As there are more Horde-leaning servers overall, their most popular ones tend to be full or nearly full all the time. You may want to start at a server with a smaller crowd and then migrate later if you want.

While there are an abundance of PvE servers that don't have a huge crowd, if you want to truly be in the center of it all, Stormrage has long been a super popular, Alliance-centric PvE server that can be difficult to get in to just because of that. Tichondrius – If you're set on tackling the PvP crowds, Tichondrius is hands down the most popular destination in the US region for that. Again, however, since it's Horde-leaning it may take some luck getting in. Some good back-ups for PvP servers can be Illidan, Mal'Ganis, Bleeding Hollow, Darkspear, and Sargeras. Since these servers are inherently more competitive, getting in is half the battle.

If you’re set on tackling the PvP crowds, Tichondrius is hands down the most popular destination in the US region for that. Again, however, since it’s Horde-leaning it may take some luck getting in.

All EU WoW Servers (Realms) & Stats

Realm Name Type Population Alliance/Horde Majority Aegwynn Normal Medium Alliance Aerie Peak Normal Medium Horde Agamaggan Normal Low Horde Aggra Normal High Horde Aggramar Normal Low Alliance Ahn’Qiraj Normal Medium Horde Al’Akir Normal High Horde Alexstrasza Normal Medium Alliance Alleria Normal Medium Alliance Alonsus Normal Low Alliance Aman’Thul Normal Medium Alliance Ambossar Normal High Alliance Anachronos Normal Low Alliance Anetheron Normal Low Horde Antonidas Normal Full Alliance Anub’arak Normal Medium Horde Arak-arahm Normal Low Alliance Arathi Normal Low Horde Arathor Normal High Alliance Archimonde Normal High Horde Area 52 Normal Low Alliance Argent Dawn Role Playing Full Alliance Arthas Normal Medium Horde Arygos Normal Low Alliance Ashenvale Normal Low Horde Aszune Normal Low Alliance Auchindoun Normal High Alliance Azjol-Nerub Normal Medium Alliance Azshara Normal Medium Horde Azuregos Normal Low Alliance Azuremyst Normal Low Alliance Baelgun Normal Medium Alliance Balnazzar Normal Medium Horde Blackhand Normal Full Horde Blackmoore Normal Full Horde Blackrock Normal Full Horde Blackscar Normal Medium Alliance Blade’s Edge Normal Medium Alliance Bladefist Normal Medium Horde Bloodfeather Normal Medium Horde Bloodhoof Normal Low Alliance Bloodscalp Normal Low Alliance Blutkessel Normal Medium Horde Booty Bay Normal Medium Horde Borean Tundra Normal Medium Horde Boulderfist Normal Medium Horde Bronze Dragonflight Normal Low Alliance Bronzebeard Normal Medium Horde Burning Blade Normal High Horde Burning Legion Normal High Horde Burning Steppes Normal Medium Horde C’Thun Normal High Horde Chamber of Aspects Normal Low Horde Chants éternels Normal Low Alliance Cho’gall Normal High Horde Chromaggus Normal Medium Horde Colinas Pardas Normal Low Alliance Confrérie du Thorium Role Playing High Alliance Conseil des Ombres Role Playing High Horde Crushridge Normal Low Horde Culte de la Rive noire Role Playing High Horde Daggerspine Normal Medium Horde Dalaran Normal High Alliance Dalvengyr Normal Medium Horde Darkmoon Faire Role Playing High Horde Darksorrow Normal Medium Alliance Darkspear Normal Medium Alliance Das Konsortium Role Playing Medium Horde Das Syndikat Role Playing Medium Alliance Deathguard Normal Low Horde Deathweaver Normal Medium Horde Deathwing Normal High Horde Deepholm Normal Low Horde Defias Brotherhood Role Playing High Alliance Dentarg Normal Full Horde Der abyssische Rat Role Playing Medium Alliance Der Mithrilorden Role Playing High Alliance Der Rat von Dalaran Role Playing High Alliance Destromath Normal Medium Horde Dethecus Normal Low Horde Die Aldor Role Playing Medium Alliance Die Arguswacht Role Playing Medium Alliance Die ewige Wacht Role Playing Medium Alliance Die Nachtwache Role Playing High Horde Die Silberne Hand Role Playing Medium Alliance Die Todeskrallen Role Playing Medium Horde Doomhammer Normal New Players Alliance Draenor Normal Full Horde Dragonblight Normal High Alliance Dragonmaw Normal Medium Horde Drak’thul Normal High Horde Drak’Thar Normal Medium Alliance Dun Modr Normal High Alliance Dun Morogh Normal New Players Alliance Dunemaul Normal High Alliance Durotan Normal Medium Horde Earthen Ring Role Playing High Alliance Echsenkessel Normal Full Horde Eitrigg Normal Medium Alliance Eldre’Thalas Normal High Horde Elune Normal Medium Alliance Emerald Dream Normal Low Alliance Emeriss Normal Low Horde Eonar Normal Medium Alliance Eredar Normal High Horde Eversong Normal New Players Alliance Executus Normal Medium Horde Exodar Normal New Players Alliance Festung der Stürme Normal Low Horde Fordragon Normal Low Alliance Forscherliga Role Playing High Alliance Frostmane Normal High Alliance Frostmourne Normal Medium Horde Frostwhisper Normal Medium Horde Frostwolf Normal Medium Horde Galakrond Normal Low Alliance Garona Normal Low Horde Garrosh Normal High Alliance Genjuros Normal Medium Horde Ghostlands Normal High Alliance Gilneas Normal Medium Alliance Goldrinn Normal Low Alliance Gordunni Normal Full Alliance Gorgonnash Normal Medium Horde Greymane Normal Low Alliance Grim Batol Normal High Alliance Grom Normal Medium Horde Gul’dan Normal Low Horde Hakkar Normal Low Alliance Haomarush Normal Medium Horde Hellfire Normal High Alliance Hellscream Normal Low Alliance Howling Fjord Normal Full Horde Hyjal Normal Full Horde Illidan Normal Low Horde Jaedenar Normal High Horde Kael’thas Normal Low Horde Karazhan Normal High Horde Kargath Normal High Alliance Kazzak Normal Full Horde Kel’Thuzad Normal Medium Horde Khadgar Normal Low Alliance Khaz Modan Normal New Players Horde Khaz’goroth Normal Low Horde Kil’jaeden Normal Low Alliance Kilrogg Normal High Alliance Kirin Tor Role Playing High Alliance Kor’gall Normal Medium Horde Krag’jin Normal Medium Alliance Krasus Normal Medium Alliance Kul Tiras Normal Low Alliance Kult der Verdammten Role Playing Medium Horde La Croisade écarlate Role Playing High Alliance Laughing Skull Normal Medium Horde Les Clairvoyants Role Playing High Alliance Les Sentinelles Role Playing High Alliance Lich King Normal Low Horde Lightbringer Normal Low Alliance Lightning’s Blade Normal High Horde Lordaeron Normal Full Alliance Los Errantes Normal Low Alliance Lothar Normal Medium Alliance Madmortem Normal Medium Alliance Magtheridon Normal Medium Horde Mal’Ganis Normal Full Horde Malfurion Normal Medium Alliance Malorne Normal Low Alliance Malygos Normal Medium Alliance Mannoroth Normal Medium Horde Marécage de Zangar Normal High Alliance Mazrigos Normal Low Alliance Medivh Normal Low Alliance Minahonda Normal New Players Alliance Moonglade Role Playing Low Horde Mug’thol Normal Low Horde Nagrand Normal High Alliance Nathrezim Normal Low Horde Naxxramas Normal Low Horde Nazjatar Normal Medium Horde Nefarian Normal Medium Horde Nemesis Normal Medium Horde Neptulon Normal Medium Alliance Ner’zhul Normal Low Horde Nera’thor Normal Medium Horde Nethersturm Normal Medium Alliance Nordrassil Normal Low Alliance Norgannon Normal New Players Alliance Nozdormu Normal High Alliance Onyxia Normal Low Horde Outland Normal High Alliance Perenolde Normal High Alliance Pozzo dell’Eternità Normal New Players Alliance Proudmoore Normal Medium Alliance Quel’Thalas Normal Medium Alliance Ragnaros Normal Full Horde Rajaxx Normal Low Horde Rashgarroth Normal Low Alliance Ravencrest Normal Full Alliance Ravenholdt Role Playing High Alliance Razuvious Normal Low Alliance Rexxar Normal Medium Alliance Runetotem Normal High Alliance Sanguino Normal Full Horde Sargeras Normal Low Horde Saurfang Normal Medium Alliance Scarshield Legion Role Playing High Alliance Sen’jin Normal Low Alliance Shadowsong Normal Low Alliance Shattered Halls Normal Medium Horde Shattered Hand Normal Medium Horde Shattrath Normal High Alliance Shen’dralar Normal Full Horde Silvermoon Normal Full Alliance Sinstralis Normal High Horde Skullcrusher Normal High Horde Soulslayer Normal High Horde Spinebreaker Normal Medium Horde Sporeggar Role Playing High Horde Steamwheedle Cartel Role Playing Low Horde Stormrage Normal Low Alliance Stormreaver Normal Medium Horde Stormscale Normal High Horde Sunstrider Normal Medium Horde Suramar Normal Low Alliance Sylvanas Normal High Alliance Taerar Normal Full Horde Talnivarr Normal Medium Horde Tarren Mill Normal Full Horde Teldrassil Normal High Horde Temple noir Normal Low Horde Terenas Normal Low Alliance Terokkar Normal Medium Alliance Terrordar Normal Low Horde The Maelstrom Normal High Alliance The Sha’tar Role Playing Low Horde The Venture Co Role Playing High Alliance Theradras Normal Low Horde Thermaplugg Normal Medium Horde Thrall Normal High Horde Throk’Feroth Normal Low Horde Thunderhorn Normal Low Alliance Tichondrius Normal Full Alliance Tirion Normal Medium Horde Todeswache Role Playing High Horde Trollbane Normal Medium Alliance Turalyon Normal New Players Alliance Twilight’s Hammer Normal Low Horde Twisting Nether Normal Full Horde Tyrande Normal Low Alliance Uldaman Normal Medium Horde Ulduar Normal Medium Alliance Uldum Normal Full Horde Un’Goro Normal Low Horde Varimathras Normal Medium Alliance Vashj Normal Medium Horde Vek’lor Normal Medium Horde Vek’nilash Normal Medium Horde Vol’jin Normal Low Alliance Wildhammer Normal Low Alliance Wrathbringer Normal Medium Horde Xavius Normal High Horde Ysera Normal Low Alliance Ysondre Normal High Horde Zenedar Normal Medium Horde Zirkel des Cenarius Role Playing High Alliance Zul’jin Normal Full Horde Zuluhed Normal Medium Horde

The EU region also has a huge abundance of servers to choose from, including ones that are inherently dedicated to certain non-ENG countries such as France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Again, the choice ultimately comes down to your desired personal experience in the game. Whether you’re a new player who’d rather mingle with other fellow newcomers, or if you’re super into the raiding scene and want to dive in headfirst into the mosh pit of raid guilds, or you just want to chill and roleplay with friends, there’s definitely more than enough flexibility for everyone.

That said, here is the selection of EU servers that we’d personally recommend:

Argent Dawn – If you’re wanting in on the biggest RP scene in WoW’s EU region, then Argent Dawn is absolutely the place to be. Like any high-profile club though, getting in is the biggest challenge. If you want to start somewhere easier to get in for RP activities, other servers such as The Venture Co , The Scarshield Legion , and Kirin Tor usually have some room.

If you’re wanting in on the biggest RP scene in WoW’s EU region, then Argent Dawn is absolutely the place to be. Like any high-profile club though, getting in is the biggest challenge. Ravencrest – This is the most popular Alliance-centric PvE server in the EU Region. Outland and Sylvanas are good back-ups, if you want to still be amongst a bigger crowd. On the other side, Draenor is the most popular Horde-centric PvE server in the EU region, followed by Ragnaros , Stormscale , and probably Twisting Nether .

This is the most popular Alliance-centric PvE server in the EU Region. Kazzak – If you want to hit up PvP with some of the best, then Kazzak is a hugely popular, Horde-centric contender. Other PvP hotspots include Sylvanas and Silvermoon , which are both Alliance-centric.

If you want to hit up PvP with some of the best, then Kazzak is a hugely popular, Horde-centric contender.

This concludes our guide to World of Warcraft Server Population Status and Details. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which server(s) you personally prefer to play on, or infamous ones we may not have mentioned.

