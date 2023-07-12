Will There be a Halo 7?

The 2021 release of Halo Infinite signalled the sixth mainline instalment in 343 Industries’ acclaimed futuristic shooter series. Despite it being in its infancy, a lot of fans are wondering whether a successor will come. Here’s what we know about Halo 7.

Is There Going To Be a Halo 7?

We think so – but it’s not confirmed and we don’t expect it anytime soon. Halo Infinite, releasing on November 15, 2021, constituted the sixth main installment in 343 Industries sci-fi shooter series. It followed Halo 5: Guardians, which released in October 2015.

The six year gap reflects the time and effort 343 put into developing a new Halo title and would suggest we shouldn’t expect Halo 7 until 2027 at the earliest. However, all indications are that it’ll be even longer.

At the reveal of Halo Infinite in summer 2020, 343 explained that they built Infinite for the long-term and, while it shouldn’t be considered a live-service title in the vein of Destiny 2, it won’t be followed quickly by Halo 7 or Halo Infinite 2.

Speaking to IGN, studio head Chris Lee said: “Halo Infinite is the start of our platform for the future. We want Infinite to grow over time, versus going to those numbered titles and having all that segmentation that we had before. It’s really about creating Halo Infinite as the start of the next 10 years for Halo and then building that as we go with our fans and community.”

Image Credit: 343 via Twinfinite

The specific mention of a decade as an aim for Halo Infinite means we shouldn’t expect Halo 7 until the early 2030s at the earliest. Some will be disappointed by the news while others might be enthused by the support Infinite will continue receiving.

There could be some indications of change at 343 too. Infinite’s undoubtedly rocky start has been followed by high-profile departures from the studio, with Frank O’Connor, former Creative Director on Halo, leaving Microsoft in April 2023 after nearly 20 years. He followed Joseph Staten, who also left in early 2023.

No changes to the Halo series have been announced off the back of the changes, but we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any and all hints on the franchise’s future, with fans clearly pining for a Halo 7 at some point.