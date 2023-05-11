Why is Sigma Disabled From Competitive Play in Overwatch 2 Season 4? Answered

The universe has been singing to him just a little too much…

Following Overwatch 2’s Season 4 mid season patch & Hero balance changes, SIgma has quickly been removed from all Competitive play modes. If you’re wondering the reasoning behind this sudden change, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about why Sigma was disabled from Competitive Play in Overwatch 2 Season 4.

Why Sigma Was Disabled From Overwatch 2’s Competitive Mode

Sigma has been removed from Competitive Play after players discovered a bug due to the mid-season patch and Hero balance changes. This bug allowed Sigma to manipulate his Ultimate ability, Gravitic Flux, with the out-of-bounds locations on maps to remain air-bound for as long as the player would like, even giving him verticle movement.

The Overwatch team had to act pretty fast on this issue, as prior to disabling him from Competitive Play, gamers were exploiting this bug to hold Overtime, pick off the enemy with constant airtime, and win games that would have likely otherwise been lost, at at least much more of an even match.

Here’s the official post by Overwatch 2 dev, Aaron Keller, stating that Sigma has been pulled from the Competitive roster until this bug can be fixed and that the team will get an update out to everyone as soon as possible:

Due to a bug caused by our recent patch, we’re disabling Sigma temporarily in Competitive modes. We’ll provide an update as soon as we're able. — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) May 10, 2023

There is currently no official timeline for Sigma’s return to the Competitive roster. However, if you’re in need of another Tank Hero to play in the meantime you can always check out our guide for the best Overwatch 2 Heroes in Season 4 to see where all of your Tank choices stand in the current state of the game.

That’s everything you need to know about why Sigma was disabled from Competitive Play in Overwatch 2 Season 4. For more helpful lists, gameplay guides, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics to keep you updated on the latest information regarding your favorite heroes, villains, maps, and events, so feel free to scroll down and check out the related links below.

Related Posts