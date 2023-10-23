Who is the New Voice of Mario in Super Mario Wonder?

After 29 long years as the voice of both Mario and Luigi, Charles Martinet stepped into the new role of Mario ambassador, marking an end to his time spent portraying the brotherly duo. Now that the latest title in the Mario game franchise has arrived, one question remains for fans: Who is the replacement voice actor for the beloved hero in Super Mario Wonder? If you’re finding yourself curious about this development, we’ve got all you need to know, so follow along below.

Who is Mario’s New Voice Actor in Super Mario Wonder? Answered

The new voice actor for both Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Wonder is Kevin Afghani, who has voiced these brothers for the first time. Thankfully, the response from the Mario fanbase to Kevin’s work in Super Mario Wonder has been exceptionally positive, with many people failing to realize that there was a replacement voice actor at all!

To show his appreciation for the overwhelming sense of support and positive feedback for his work in Mario Wonder, Kevin shared a few words on X (formally known as Twitter) on Oct. 15. Take a look for yourself below:

I cannot begin to express how wonderful all of your reactions have been. I truly wish I could respond to each and every one of you, but I might explode if I tried.



From the bottom of my heart, thank you. — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 15, 2023

What Else Has Kevin Afghani Been In?

While many Nintendo fans and Mario enthusiasts may have expected someone with a fairly extensive resume to obtain the role of Mario’s new VA, Kevin Afghani’s previous workload can come off as a bit light; especially as Charles Martinet has left behind some pretty big shoes to fill. However, there are a few key roles and characters that Kevin has voiced, mostly taking place over the last few years.

The first of these voice roles happens to be Arnold from Genshin Impact, a side character who operates as an informant to the player regarding the next volumes of Hymn of the Holy Land. Alongside his Genshin role, Kevin Afghani goes Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball R&R where he voices Raditz, the elder brother of Goku. Lastly, he also voiced the character of Spike in Anime Penguin: Red Snow, an original animation project by the team at Mashed.

That’s everything you need to know about who the new Mario voice actor is in Super Mario Wonder. Now that you’ve cured your curiosity, why not take a deeper look at the game? We’ve got a variety of guides that can help you on your platforming adventure, such as our complete breakdown of all Badges in the game and what levels they’re good for.