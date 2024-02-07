Who Did Alastor Make a Contract With in Hazbin Hotel? Lilith Theory Explained

Among the cast of Hazbin Hotel, few are as mysterious and enigmatic as Alastor. Always sporting a smile and host to an alarming amount of power, he only has his contract holder to fear in most every situation. But then, who did Alastor make a contract with in Hazbin Hotel?

Is Alastor’s Deal With Lilith in Hazbin Hotel?

While there isn’t a definitive answer to this question yet, fans have pieced together a very convincing theory using the Hazbin Hotel pilot and several scenes throughout its first season.

The theory posits that Lilith is the most likely holder of the Radio Demon’s contract. She disappeared 7 years ago just like Alastor did, and the latter only returned in order to offer Charlie help with the establishment of the Hazbin Hotel; right after Charlie called her mother to vent about her struggles no less.

There are even several scenes that hint at Alastor’s relation to Lilith in some way, shape, or form. As pointed out by YouTuber MintyPebbles in his video on the theory, Alastor showed particular interest in a family portrait with Lilith in it and was unusually hostile toward Lucifer; both actions which don’t fit his usual aloof personality at all.

While one could write this all off as coincidence and Alastor trying to take advantage of Charlie’s desperation, it’s entirely possible he was sent by Lilith to watch over her daughter and help make her dream come true. This would likewise explain Alastor’s desperation to escape his deal after his battle with Adam, as he realized his deal could get him killed before he finds a way out.

What Deal Did Alastor Make With His Contract Holder? Theory Explained

It even helps to explain what deal Alastor made, as well as how Alastor became so powerful and took out so many Overlords of Hell.

By making a deal with Lilith, he could gain immense power that would allow him to take over most of Hell immediately. He would also be able to fend off powerful adversaries like the Vs despite their considerable influence and abilities, as his contract holder is several times stronger than any other demon in Hell.

Whether it augmented his existing abilities or gave him all his powers is still unclear though, and that’s if their deal was even related to power in the first place. It’s entirely possible he had to make a deal for some other reason, and was gone for seven years due to this unknown factor.

Will Alastor Use His Deal With Charlie to Escape His Contract in Hazbin Hotel?

And if all of this holds water, then there’s the most interesting element to consider: If Lilith holds Alastor’s contract in Hazbin Hotel, then he could use his favor from Charlie to escape it.

How he’d do this is anyone’s guess, but it certainly helps make sense of why Alastor asked for a favor instead of her soul. Through some sort of manipulation, he might be able to put Charlie in harm’s way and force Lilith to bargain, escaping his deal with all of his powers intact.

But then, this is all just speculation. We won’t know for sure what happens until Hazbin Hotel Season 2 comes out, and even then it might not be something the show’s creators let slip until much further down the line.

Hopefully this helped offer some potential answers to who Alastor’s deal is with in Hazbin Hotel. For more on the series, we’ve got a comprehensive list of the series’ voice cast to help you figure out who brings your favorite characters to life.