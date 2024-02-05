When Does Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Come Out? Explained

The first season of Hazbin Hotel ended with plenty of great cliffhangers, so it’s no wonder you want to know when Season 2 is set to release; or if it’s getting one at all. Fortunately for you, we’ve got some useful info that points at if and when the show will go on.

Is Hazbin Hotel Getting a Season 2? Answered

Image Credit: Vivziepop and Amazon

First off, let’s make one thing very clear: Hazbin Hotel is set to receive a second season.

The series’ creator Vivienne Medrano, aka VivziePop, confirmed this even before the first season’s release via a post to X/Twitter back in September of 2023. She likewise hinted at the quality of the musical numbers in Season 2 in a more recent X/Twitter post from Feb. 3, 2024, which pretty definitively confirms it’s already in production.

With that said, we don’t have a firm release date for Hazbin Hotel Season 2 just yet. It’s not surprising given Season 1 just ended on Feb. 1, but it might still be a bummer if you were hoping for a quick break before the series resumes.

Luckily, we do have some indicators at how long it will take for Season 2 to come out. In an interview with Screen Rant published on Feb. 2, 2024, Medrano spoke to how Season 2 will likely take about the same amount of time to produce as the first season. At the same time though, the team behind the series learned a lot from making the first season and hopes to apply it to Season 2’s production.

Given these factors, we can guess that Season 2 will release within two years. This would give the series the same amount of time Season 1 had to be created, but with the added advantage of extra time for polishing and perfecting if need be.

This is only a guess though, and we won’t know for sure until either Medrano or Amazon confirms when the next part of the series is ready to release.

How Many Episodes Will Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Have? Explained

Image Credit: VivziePop and Amazon

On the front of how many episodes Hazbin Hotel Season 2 will have, we’d lean toward a number close to or slightly higher than season 1.

While the first season’s eight episode count might have been meant to test the waters and see if more episodes in later seasons are viable, it’s also likely this amount is what Medrano and her team felt were best in terms of quality control and feasible production limits. If the latter is the case, then it’s best to assume the series’ next cour won’t see a substantial increase in the episodes it puts out.

What Streaming Platforms Will Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Be on? Explained

Finally, it’s a safe bet that Amazon has the exclusive rights to stream Hazbin Hotel Season 2.

The series was a huge hit for the streaming platform, and this fact isn’t likely to change as time goes on either. As such, there’s little chance they would let it get snatched up by another streaming platform like Netflix or Disney + and Hulu.

For now, that's all we have on when Hazbin Hotel Season 2 is coming out.