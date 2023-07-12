Where to Go After Jacob’s House in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is a largely linear experience, but it isn’t without some choice in where you go and when. This is especially true near the start of the game, where it’s left up to you which area you’ll plant your second Transmitter in. Unfortunately, this can also result in you accidentally going to a location you can’t access yet, which likely led to your search for info on where to go after Jacob’s House.

We ran into the same issue, and have compiled the answers we found into this guide.

We will be going into some very light spoilers as a result though, so if you’re intent on experiencing as much of the game as possible on your own, proceed with caution.

Where You Should Go First After Jacob’s House in Oxenfree 2

After formulating a plan at Jacob’s house, the game will direct you to the General Store so that you can obtain your Climbing Gear and additional Transmitters. Afterward, Jacob will tell you that you can pick where to go next so long as it allows you to place another Transmitter. While the game may make it seem like you can go to any area with an elevation over 3,000 feet, there are only two areas you can actually reach and fully explore after you get the Climbing Gear in Oxenfree 2.

These areas are Waterhead Bluffs and Point Tilia, which lead to Charity Point and Tootega Falls respectively. To reach Waterhead Bluffs, climb the rocks to the left of the entrance to Jacob’s place and then continue north up the path. Point Tilia, meanwhile, can be reached by heading to the right from the house, past the gate and into the forest along a level trail.

The Garland Ghost Town, meanwhile, will be accessible via the Climbing Gear, but you’ll need a Radio strong enough to match the frequency of a special lock to explore it fully. You won’t be able to get this upgraded gear until you place three Transmitters, which triggers a segment of the story that unlocks a stronger Radio for Riley.

Does it Matter Where You Go First? Explained

You might also be wondering if the story is impacted by which area you go to first in Oxenfree 2.

Fortunately, the answer is no. You can go to whichever area you like in whatever order you’d like, during which you’ll meet Charlie and Violet. Jacob will say something that makes it seem like you could have changed how events played out by going to the Waterhead Bluffs first, but the same events play out even if you rush over there first and foremost.

What will impact the story is how you choose to interact with these characters once you’re in these areas, and whether you choose to help or antagonize them. Keep this in mind before you respond too quickly to their taunts or questions, and carefully consider how you’d like the story to play out.

Now that you know where to go after Jacob’s House in Oxenfree 2, you may have questions related to later sections of the game. We’re here to help with those as well, and you can find our dedicated guides for several tasks, questions, and more down below.