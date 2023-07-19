Where to Find Mystical Sword in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Given that Vanellope von Schweetz is part of a video game world, she thrives on the thrill of boss fights and competitions. So, to help her return to her roots, she’ll ask you to battle against three notable Disney villains using a mighty weapon. In this guide, we’ll help you find the mystical sword for these showdowns to level up her friendship level and discover a treasure map.

How to Complete Boss Up Mission in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find the mystical sword in the Forest of Valor, but it will spawn randomly within this location’s radius. Fortunately, the object is relatively easy to find once you know what you are looking for, with its vibrant design and sparkling effect.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Based on other players’ experiences, it seems to spawn near a group of trees (if you haven’t wholly remodeled the area.) Once you discover the item, you must use your shovel to dig it out and then open up the new Clothing Bag in your inventory.

You must equip the Pixel Sword and Shield to your outfit to satisfy Vanellope’s request. After this, players will need to collect Kingfish, three Herring, 30 Softwood, and 30 Fiber to lure Mr. “Long Live the King” himself, Scar. You can place the creation near his cave and speak to him to trigger the loot within the location, thus concluding the Boss Up quest.

Now that you know where to find the mystical sword, you can learn more about the update through our How to Play DreamSnaps guide.