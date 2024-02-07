where to find lunar shrines in diablo 4 lunar awakening event

If you want to make any progress with Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event, you need to find Lunar Shrines. They’re absolutely integral for earning Ancestor’s Favor, which essentially acts like Hunter’s Acclaim from Season 3. Naturally, you’ll need to know where to find Lunar Shrines in Diablo 4 during the Lunar Awakening event.

Where to Find Lunar Shrines in Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening

Finding Lunar Shrines in Diablo 4 isn’t exactly tough, but you can easily miss them if you don’t have your eyes peeled. To get started, you’ll want to first:

Look for Lunar Shrines all over Sanctuary. Lunar Shrines can be found by simply playing the game, acting as a normal shrine. However, Lunar Shrines resemble a dragon, with candles lit at the base. Lunar Shrines will also appear on your minimap, indicated by a small purple star next to the shrine icon. Check your world map. If you open your world map, you’ll notice that some Whisper events are centered around cleansing a Lunar Shrine. Not only will you find a Lunar Shrine, but completing it will net you Grim Favor progress towards the Tree of Whispers! Find Lunar Shrines in dungeons. Sometimes you’ll find Lunar Shrines in both dungeons and nightmare dungeons. However, you can force them to spawn in nightmare dungeons using Nightmare Sigils with the Ancestors’ Favor affix. Just highlight a Nightmare Sigil and you’ll see if it has the buff or not.

The best way to find a Lunar Shrine and use it to its fullest is by using a Nightmare Sigil with the Ancestors’ Favor affix. Sure, the Whisper events are easy too, but you run the risk of not having enough demons to slay. In nightmare dungeons, the mobs are much denser and, therefore, will allow you to rack up Ancestral Favor at a faster pace.

At any rate, that’s all it takes to find Lunar Shrines during Diablo 4’s Lunar Awakening event. Use them as soon as you find them because the Ancestral Favor you earn will help you unlock cosmetic rewards during the Lunar Awakening event!