Where to Find Grandpa Earl in Spider-Man 2

The FNSM app requests are back and better than ever, breathing more life into the city of New York with Spider-Man 2’s new storytelling features. One of the first missions you’ll receive is the Find Grandpa request, where you must rely on a photograph to get his exact destination. So, if you aren’t sure how to find this character, here are all the points of interest you need to look out for.

Spider-Man 2 Find Grandpa FNSM Guide: All Grandpa Locations

After you speak to Tasha for the Spider-Man 2 Find Grandpa mission, you’ll receive an old photo to get a clue about Grandpa Earl’s whereabouts. You’ll primarily need to hold down the ‘L2’ button to narrow down these points of interest, which can sometimes be blocked by other objects. Getting to his exact location will take some time, so we’ll show you the primary spots you must go to.

Find Photo Location

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The old photo will take you to Downtown Brooklyn’s Zoo, where you can locate a piece of paper on a structure behind the Zoo sign (next to the rock in the water.)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The item will lead you to the next area, which won’t be too far from the Zoo.

Search the Botanical Gardens

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

In front of the Botanical Gardens building, you’ll see an inhaler lying on a pillar by the circular artwork with the colorful star symbol.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

You’ll also need to complete three Corruption puzzles, and you can hit these specific targets:

First Puzzle

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Second Puzzle

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Third Puzzle

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Follow Trail

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve finished the puzzles, you must follow a trail to Grandpa Earl’s location, which will be near a large pond in the park. You should be able to see Earl by the end of it, sitting on a bench. He’ll then speak to you about his life while Tasha catches up, and you can select the exit button once it becomes available (or simply stay and listen to his heartfelt story.)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The last step will conclude the Find Grandpa mission for the FNSM app request, rewarding you with tokens and XP points. Before you go, be sure to check out the relevant links below for even more Spider-Man 2 content.