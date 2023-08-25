Where to Find Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

I wonder what the weather is going to be like. Maybe stormy?

A week 0 challenge for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 tasks players with using Forecast Towers. However, this is a brand component of the season and might be confusing. Unlike other challenges that show up on the map when you look at the quest, this one, you have to find yourself, but it’s not too tough.

How to Find Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The reason that Forecast Towers don’t show up on the map is that they aren’t in the match from the start. Instead, you will have to get a little way into a match before they spawn. Just like with the Combat Caches or the Highcard boss from Chapter 4 Season 3, you will just suddenly get an icon that pops up. This is a random spawn, so there’s no way to be prepared for it to arrive.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This will lead you to a tower that you can typically see in the distance, as it is pretty tall.

How to Use Forecast Towers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Upon arrival, you won’t be able to use the console and activate the Forecast Tower. Instead, you’ll have to find the nearby boss called The Dealer and two companions and kill him for his Forecast Tower Access Card.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

With this in hand, then you can return to the Forecast Tower console and use it.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Accessing the tower lets you see every single upcoming circle for the rest of the match. This also applies to any teammates, so if you are playing with friends, you will all reap the Forecast Tower benefits regardless of who used it. You are also “securing” it, so that no other team can use it after you.