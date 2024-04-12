Where to Find Cabbage Carts in Fortnite

Get your hands on some delicious, health-building cabbages while completing a Water Chakra quest in Fortnite! With no clues as to where the cabbage carts are parked up, you may find it difficult to find one to destroy, but we are here to help. Read on below where to find the cabbage carts in Fortnite.

Where to Find and Destroy Cabbage Carts in Fortnite

One of the new Water Chakra quests in Fortnite is to find and destroy a cabbage cart. But where are these cabbage-laden carts and how should we destroy them? The carts are a little difficult to find as they are not marked on the map. However, all you need to do is drive around to certain locations and look out for a wooden cart laden with green vegetables.

The best places to find a cabbage cart are:

Outside of gas stations

Outside of named locations, particularly near the entrances

Outside of railway stations and bus stops

Outside of sheds

The fact that the cabbage carts are positioned near paths and roads is why we recommend driving around to find one. Of course, the only issue is that other players will also be looking out for them and destroying them when they come across one! If you see a huge pile of cabbages then you have arrived too late.

To destroy the cabbage cart you can of course use your harvesting tool, but we found it is easier and quicker to just drive into it with whatever vehicle you are driving! There will be around 10 cabbages and you can hold every cabbage in your inventory slot. You will be ready to munch on their cabbagy goodness when your health is low!

To complete the challenge you merely have to destroy one cart so it is pretty easy to get that one done and move on to the next. For more Fortnite tips why not check out new Fortnite codes and how to use the Chains of Hades.

