All Origami Crane Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Some of you may accidentally stumble upon a computer in the Electrical Room while exploring the Storage Zone in the Herta Space Station. You may be curious about what the machine hides behind its security system, but you must know the password first. The good news is you can easily find the keycode by locating an origami crane, but the game won’t tell you where it is. If you want to know the exact location of this elusive item in Honkai: Star Rail, this guide can tell you its exact hiding spot!

Where to Find All Origami Cranes in HSR

You can discover four origami cranes in HSR. Three of them only contain unrelated ramblings of researchers, while the last one holds the password. Luckily, you don’t need to teleport to another zone since you can find all of them near the computer.

Origami cranes one to three are dupes that you don’t need to pay attention to unless you want to read the writings. The one that contains the password is located just outside the room, behind the leaves of a potted plant to your left.

According to the writing in the origami crane, the password is 123, 321, 1234567. You can input the numbers into the computer, and you will be greeted with… nothing. Yup, there’s nothing inside the computer, and you’re kind of wasting your time finding those origami cranes.

The game will only console you with some meager rewards, like 20 Hertareum and 5,000 Credits. Unfortunately, you won’t get any Stellar Jade for your hard work.

That is everything you need to know about the locations of the origami cranes in Honkai: Star Rail. Twinfinite has more guides about HSR below, so consider reading them before heading out to collect the origami cranes.

