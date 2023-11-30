When Is Haikyuu Season 5 Coming Out? Answered

The highly anticipated release of Haikyuu Season 5 has ultimately shifted over to a movie version, setting off the great battle. So, if you’re ready for Karasuno’s next match, here’s everything you need to know about the film.

The Haikyuu movie will be released in Japan on February 16, 2024. However, there isn’t an exact timeframe for the Western launch as of yet. If you’ve been keeping up with the series, you’ll know the film will continue on the famous Battle At The Garbage Dump between everyone’s favorite rivals, Karasuno and Nekoma.

Key visuals for the Haikyuu film have been released, showcasing the four first-year students in action.

【Character Visuals】

HAIKYU!! Movie: The Battle At The Garbage Dump is scheduled for February 16, 2024 in Japan!



✨More: https://t.co/oWITkvMeiQ pic.twitter.com/8TATTzlq0z — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 28, 2023

Nekoma has also gotten some love with another reveal of character visuals:

【New Character Visuals】

Haikyu!! Movie: The Battle At The Garbage Dump is scheduled for February 16, 2024 in Japan!



✨More: https://t.co/HTbOXbLG0b pic.twitter.com/E3gf9ZXch4 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 30, 2023

The Haikyuu Movie: The Battle At The Garbage Dump will be a part of the two-part series finale, concluding the journey of elite Crows. While the film has received mixed reviews, given that it was meant to be a season and not a movie, fans continue looking forward to the story’s conclusion.

There’s still plenty of content to look forward to with the rest of the tournament, as well as what’s to come afterward with its epilogue. Hopefully, the Haikyuu two-part film will have enough room for the remaining arcs as the perfect send-off to the beloved volleyball team.

Currently, the second part of the movie has yet to be announced, so we’ll just have to wait a bit more until it’s officially disclosed.

