When Is Dorohedoro Anime Season 2 Coming Out? Answered

Love the chaos and comedy of Netflix’s Dorohedoro, but are perplexed as to where the next season is? Well, you aren’t alone, as fans have been wondering that for over two years now. Luckily, we can help with our guide on when Season 2 of the Dorohedoro is coming out.

At the moment, there is no release date or window revealed for Dorohedoro anime Season 2. However, some fresh news regarding the state of the series was released on Jan. 9 which is cause for celebration.

In a post to the series’ official website, it was revealed that Dorohedoro Season 2 is officially confirmed and in production. not only that, but a comment made by the series’ creator, Q Hayashida, makes it sound like the anime has been in production for a decent amount of time. The announcement also came with a key visual, which can be found down below.

Image Credit: Q Hayashida

This can at least be taken to mean that the next cour of the series is well past kicking off its production, and should hopefully be done sooner rather than later. Likewise, it means Dorohedoro fans wouldn’t be wrong in assuming the series might release sometime in the latter half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

Will Dorohedoro Season 2 Stream on Netflix? Explained

It’s also a safe bet that Dorohedoro’s second season will stream on Netflix.

while it hasn’t been confirmed that the series will be returning to the platform for its second act, the show has remained an exclusive to the streaming juggernaut ever since its first season released back in 2020. Throw in the rabid following the show has, and it’s unlikely Netflix would let such a cash cow get picked up by another platform.

What Will Happen in Season 2? Plot Explained

As for what Season 2 of the Dorohedoro anime has in store, it’s everything fans could hope for.

Following the revelation that Nikaido was successfully forced into a contract with En, Caiman must find a way to free her while continuing to search for the magician who replaced his head with that of a reptile. Nikaido, meanwhile, has her own problems to sort out, not least of which being to reclaim her freedom and learn more about the magic En was so desperate to obtain.

You can bet there’ll also be a metric ton of shenanigans in-between all this seriousness, and that the show’s eclectic cast of oddballs will play a part in them.

And with that, you’re all caught up on when the Dorohedoro anime’s season 2 is coming out. For more on all things anime, take a gander at our other articles related to the medium.