When Does Super Bomberman R 2 Come Out?

Dying to know when Super Bomberman R 2 comes out? This sequel was unveiled during the Nintendo Direct Mini event that took place in June 2022, and it’s got multiplayer fans jumping out of their seats. Here is everything you need to know about when you’ll be able to get your hands on this game.

SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 release date confirmed! #SBR2 physical launch on SEPT. 12, digital launch on SEPT. 13, 2023! SBR2 is the perfect way to mark the #Bomberman series' 40th anniversary this year. Pre-orders are open NOW – https://t.co/QejpP3t9fN pic.twitter.com/fwoiLRJmpL — BOMBERMAN Official (@Bomberman_EN) April 10, 2023

The physical release for Super Bomberman R 2 is coming out for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12th, 2023. It will then drop digitally the next day. This will serve as the perfect way to herald in the 40th anniversary of Bomberman and his combustible pals.

What’s New in Super Bomberman R 2?

The sequel will add a bombastic new mode, called Castle Mode, where a team of up to 15 players must blast their way up to treasure chests while one defending player does their best to hold them off. All of the other modes that were in the original will be returning as well.

For now, that’ll do it for everything you need to know about the release date for Super Bomberman R 2. If you’re still on the hunt for more info about the game, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite to see the rest of our guides, which have plenty of tips, tricks, and FAQs.

There should also be some more Bomberman-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the game. For any questions you have about the game that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section and we’ll do our best to help.

