When Does Stalker 2 Come Out? Answered

Stalker 2 remains a hotly anticipated title despite several delays spanning years, so it’s no shocker you want to know when it’s set to release. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled all there is to know about when the sequel is slated for launch.

Image Credit: GSC Game World

As of this article’s writing, Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl has a Sept. 5, 2024 release date and is slated to come out on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This date came via a recent delay announcement by developer GSC Game World on X/Twitter on Jan. 16. They explained that while they could release the game on its intended launch window of Q1 2024, there were still flaws and issues they wished to iron out. To that end, they decided to delay the game for one final round of polish.

Dear stalkers,



Last year, during Gamescom 2023, we finally had the chance to meet in person. We gathered around the campfire with you to share something valuable that we have been creating for you for all these years — a small part of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2:… — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) January 16, 2024

The announcement likewise came with a cinematic trailer, which shows several characters gathered around a campfire. It’s not exactly substantial, but it does give a general idea of the quality of the game’s graphics. You can watch it for yourself down below.

Though this might be disappointing if you were hoping to play the game sooner, it’s entirely understandable the studio is taking their time with the title. In addition to their desire to make the game the best it can be, GSC has also had to contend with the effect of the war in Ukraine on their development cycle. Being based in Ukraine, this meant enduring the direct effects of the war and the ravages it has wrought on the country’s infrastructure.

It’s honestly amazing the game is coming out at all. As such, a few more months of waiting isn’t all that big of a deal.

All Versions and Pre-Order Bonuses for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Explained

In the meantime, you can use the extra time to decide what version of Stalker 2 you want to get.

The game is slated to have several digital and retail versions, and each contains its own bonuses and perks. To help you parse them all, we’ve listed them all along with their prices down below.

Standard Physical Edition

The Standard Physical Edition of Stalker 2 is surprisingly packed and is more in line with a low-tier collector’s edition. It comes with a steel case for the game as well as a letter from the developers, a souvenir Zone permit, and a sticker pack for you to use at your leisure. You can also nab the Early Bird Weapon Skin, Costume Skin, and Multiplayer Badge so long as you preordered the game.

Standard Digital Edition

The Standard Digital Edition, meanwhile, is truer to its namesake. You get the game itself, and so long as you preordered the game, you also get some exclusive content like the Early Bird Weapon Skin, Costume Skin, and Multiplayer Badge.

Limited Physical Edition

The Limited Physical Edition offers quite the haul. In addition to everything included with the standard edition, it also contains a Zone map, Faction patches, a Military Token, and a Multitool Keychain which includes a fire starter.

Deluxe Digital Edition

The Deluxe Digital Edition of Stalker 2 is surprisingly substantial. Along with all the bonuses found in the Standard edition, it also includes a special extra quest, a digital artbook, a digital copy of the official soundtrack, and a slew of costumes and weapon skins for single player and multiplayer.

Collector’s Physical Edition

The Collector’s Physical Edition offers thse who invest in it yet more bonuses. On top of the Collector’s Edition and Standard Edition bonuses, it also features an artbook and a Stalker figurine.

Ultimate Digital Edition

The Ultimate Digital Edition is somewhat pricey, but it does feature some notable content in exchange for your hard-earned dollars. Alongside everything included in every other Digital edition, it comes with a Season Pass, more costume and weapon skins, and two story expansions.

Ultimate Physical Edition

If you have the cash needed for the Ultimate Physical Edition, you won’t be disappointed. It includes an Artefact Container Lamp and a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Backpack in addition to every other bonus included in the other Physical Editions.

Is Stalker 2 Coming to Game Pass? Answered

Finally, you might be wondering if Stalker 2 is slated to be available through Game Pass at any point.

as it turns out, the answer is yes. Not only that, but Stalker 2 is set to hit Game Pass on day one, meaning you can dive into the game for a substantial discount so long as you have a subscription to the service.

And with that, you’re all caught up on when stalker 2 is coming out. For more on the game, check out our other articles related to the series down below. Otherwise, you might be interested in our list of every other Xbox Exclusive releasing in 2024 aside from Stalker 2.