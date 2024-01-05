Whether you’re eager to dive back into the world of Fable or are dying to know what happens next in Senua’s journeys, there’s something for gamers of all genre preferences to get hyped about this year. We’re here to help clear up that question with this list of all Xbox Exclusives releasing in 2024.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Release Window: Q1/Early 2024

Image Credit: GSC Game World

While the war in Ukraine has impacted the development of the game substantially due to the developers being Ukranian, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is still slated for an early 2024 release.

This is good news for fans new and old of the series. Whether you’re interested in interacting with a vast world ravaged by a nuclear event or want to take part in its novel blend of immersive sim elements, first person shooter gameplay, and an atmosphere dripping with horror, there are plenty of reasons to give this sequel a chance on Microsoft’s current hardware.

We’d be remiss to mention that this is also one of the only Xbox Series X exclusives that currently has a more narrow release window than 2024 in general. It’s scheduled for launch in Q1 2024, meaning it should come out before the end of March.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Release Window: 2024

Image Credit: Ninja Theory

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 might very well be the biggest exclusive release on Xbox in 2024, and not just because of the limited field of competitors.

Continuing the saga of the haunted Senua, this sequel appears primed to take players through even more harrowing challenges both material and mental. When the protagonist isn’t facing the demons in her own head, she’s also contending with threats in the real world which stand between her and her goal of survival.

The game still has a rather vague release window of 2024, but hopefully that will change in the coming months via preview streams and events.

Replaced

Release Window: 2024

Image Credit: Sad Cat STUDIOS Limited

Replaced has been a long time coming — made even longer by the effect of the Ukraine war on its Ukrainian developers at Sad Cat Studios — but it seems like 2024 is finally the year where players will get to experience what this Xbox exclusive has to offer.

Set in a dystopian alternate version of the 1980s, this 2.5D cyberpunk title drips with style in a way few other games do. Likewise, the bits of gameplay teased in its trailers over the year push the limits of how much motion and energy can be conveyed outside of a 3D title; which only makes the experience that much more enticing.

Its broad 2024 release window doesn’t give us the best idea of when it’ll come out, but our fingers are crossed that this is finally the year when this game escapes its development hell and achieves the acclaim it seems destined for.

Avowed

Release Window: 2024

Image Credit: Obsidian Entertainment

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment of Outer Worlds and Fallout: New Vegas fame, Avowed is absolutely bursting with potential and stands as one of the most promising Xbox exclusives coming in 2024.

Setting players loose in a world full of danger and mysteries, this first person action RPG already looks to be a must-play experience for fans of Bethesda-style games and RPG lovers alike. The trailer makes it seem incredibly open-ended in how you deal with combat scenarios too, meaning it’ll likely be meaty enough for fans to dig into repeatedly via multiple playthroughs.

As is the case with most entries on this list though, it still only has a broad 2024 release window. Here’s hoping we find out sooner rather than later when we can expect to dive into the experience it offers.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Release Window: 2024

Image Credit: Asobo Studio

On the off chance you didn’t play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2021, let us assure you that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is well worth having on your radar.

Host to both impressive visuals and an attention to detail that would make even the most meticulous developers swoon, the series has proven it’s more than just a collection of tech demos. Its flight gameplay is among the best in the business, and the effort that goes into making sure both the planes and environments are accurate makes the games that much more immersive.

The latest entry in the series doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but we can at least say with confidence that it’s assured to come out in 2024 given the name.