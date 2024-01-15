When Does Sand Land Come Out? Answered

Find out when you can dive into the desert adventure.

Sand Land has the potential to be one of the biggest anime games of 2024, so it’s no surprise you want to know when Sand Land comes out. Luckily, we have all the information you’re looking for in this detailed guide on the subject.

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment and ILCA

We’re happy to report that Sand Land does have a set release date, and it’s not that far off at all.

In a trailer released on Jan. 11, it was revealed the game is slated to launch on Apr. 26, 2024. This is true across every platform the title is set to come out on, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The trailer also offered some worthwhile footage showing off the game’s environments, characters, and story in addition to snippets of gameplay. You can give it a look down below.

All Sand Land Versions and Pre-Order Bonuses, Explained

It’s also worth noting that there are several versions of Sand Land available for pre-order via Bandai Namco Entertainment‘s official page for the game.

Standard Edition

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment and ILCA

For starters, there’s the Standard version. As you might’ve expected, this one comes with the base game as well as the Survivalist Camo pack of cosmetics for the game’s vehicles and mechs as a pre-order bonus. It’s the cheaper option for those looking to get a physical copy and’ll run you $59.99.

Deluxe Edition

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment and ILCA

After that, there’s the Deluxe Edition. It includes everything the Standard version offers as well as the Speed Demon Pack, the Army Base and Hideout My Room Furniture Sets, and the Beelzebub Decal Set. It’s the same price as the standard edition at $59.99, but it is a digital deluxe edition and won’t have a physical release.

Collector’s Edition

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment and ILCA

Finally, there’s the Collector’s Edition. In addition to everything offered through the Deluxe and Standard editions, it features a Steelbook case for the game, a set of custom Postcards, and a statue of the game’s protagonist Beelzebub.

It’s pricey though, and clocks in at $129.99. Likewise, it won’t have the largest supply to buy from, so it’s best to get it while supplies last from Bandai Namco’s official store.

What Is Sand Land About? Explained

Of course, none of this will matter to you if you don’t know what Sand Land is about or why you should be interested in it.

Set within a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by an explosive disaster, the game follows a member of a defunct military force, a young demon boy, and other survivors as they try to survive within this harsh existence. More specifically, they seek the Legendary Spring hidden within their sand-covered world, as finding it could mean both their survival and the betterment of all those scraping by in their water-less world.

It’s got a gripping enough story, but there’s also the striking art style designed by Akira Toriyama to consider. The Dragon Ball creator’s trademark character designs are front and center, giving the game a Dragon Quest feel but with a new setting and atmosphere.

Pair that with its open world RPG design, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited for the game to come out.

