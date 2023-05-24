When Does Phantom Blade 0 Come Out? Answered
Learn the ways of the Kung-Fu Punk.
S-Game’s classic Rainblood: Town of Death will be rejuvenated with their next game, where players will take on the role of a noble assassin. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering, when does Phantom Blade Zero come out? Here’s everything you need to know about this latest debut.
Phantom Blade 0 Release Date
Phantom Blade Zero has no official release date as of yet, but it may launch at the end of 2023 or early 2024. Pre-registration for the game is available on the S-Game website, which will likely provide more information about its debut at a later time.
While there isn’t a confirmed release date, we know it will be available on PS5 and PC, including Steam and Epic Games Store. You can also get a sneak peek of the gameplay from the PlayStation Announce Trailer, showcasing the art of Chinese Kung Fu and occult elements.
In the Phantom World, you’ll play as the assassin Soul, who has recently been framed for the murder of a patriarch from an elite organization. Unfortunately, this betrayal results in a mortal wound leading to his death in 66 days.
Using the time Soul has left, he must take down his enemies to discover the mastermind behind his demise. You can also explore a semi-open world full of various objectives and valuable collectibles. However, you’ll need to watch your back to withstand the darkness of the Order before you run out of time.
That covers everything you need to know about the release date of Phantom Blade Zero. For more PlayStation Showcase games, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest Final Fantasy XVI trailer.
