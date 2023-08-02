When Does Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion Release? Answered

Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion is set to be the most significant content drop in the history of Overwatch 2. It’s primed to bring several new features to the game, such as a brand new Support Hero, the first starting missions of the PVE mode to kickstart the Invasion story, a brand new game mode, and so much more. If you’re getting excited about the release of Invasion, then we’ve got all the detail you’ll need to know about when Season 6 drops so that you can prepare ahead of time.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion is set to release on August 10. However, the opportunity to update your game in advance before this patch will likely be available on Battle.net for all players a day or so early. Be sure to check back and get your download ready so that you can jump straight into the fun as soon as Invasion goes live.

As Blizzard’s news post mentioned a couple of months back, Overwatch 2 Season 6’s Invasion drop involves several new additions to the game that will surely excite longtime players and newbies alike. The most important feature of Invasion is the arrival of the first three PVE Missions, which kickstart the arrival of Null Sector and their terrorist attacks on the world, causing our beloved Heroes to return and make a stand.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

These missions will be available for purchase through one of two Invasion Bundles. At the cheaper $15 USD price, both will grant lifetime access to the first 3 PVE missions and 1000 Overwatch Coins, which is enough to purchase the Battle Pass. Alternatively, there will also be a $40 USD Invasion bundle which includes everything in the $15 bundle plus a Premium Battle Pass, 20 Battle Pass tier skips, and extra Legendary cosmetics.

The second big addition to Season 6 is the arrival of a brand-new Hero. Until further notice, details on this latest Hero have been kept a mystery, but I’m certainly excited to see a fresh new face join the roster! Until Invasion launches, all we have to go off is the mysterious first glance at this individual that Blizzard revealed back in June 2023.

However, If the Overwatch team follows the same route as previous Hero releases, it’s also possible that more will be revealed about this individual in the days leading up to Season 6’s launch.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The third big arrival for the upcoming Season 6 Invasion drop is the debut of a brand new PVP gameplay mode, Flashpoint. Flashpoint is said to feature two brand-new locations that are the biggest PVP maps in Overwatch to date. Teams will fight to control key points of the map called ‘flashpoints,’ with the objective of the game revolving around capturing three of these flashpoints before your opposition.

This game mode is sure to test not only the mechanical skill of players, but also their ability to strategize and plan ahead as a team.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

There’s also the inclusion of a brand new co-op gameplay mode set to take place on new areas of the fan-favorite King’s Row map that tie in with the Invasion story of the PVE missions. However, this mission is separate from PVE, and therefore won’t require the purchase of an Invasion bundle to play.

Lastly, there’s a new Hero Mastery system included in Invasion’s arrival. Hero Mastery involves specific training missions for each Hero that help players to master the specific abilities, kits, and mechanics of each character in the game. Season 6 brings Hero Mastery to the first selection of Heroes, with further Hero Mastery opportunities arriving in later Seasons of the game.

In Addition to Hero Mastery, the Practice Range is set to receive a fresh new update with dozens of new practice settings and a new firing range. This is perfect for new players, and will allow them to adapt to the game and pick up important skills with much more ease rather than having to jump into PVP and learn the hard way.

If the features mentioned above are any indicator, there’s plenty to look forward to in Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion. Remember to keep an eye out on the official Overwatch Twitter for any more big reveals prior to the launch on Aug 10, 2023. Until then, why not check out our rankings of all Heroes as of Overwatch 2 Season 5? This may help you get a better understanding of where each Hero is standing going into the next Season.