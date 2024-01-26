When Does Hazbin Hotel Episode 7 Come Out? Answered

The series’ staggered release has left many unclear on when Episode 7 of Hazbin Hotel is coming out, so rest assured you aren’t alone in wanting an answer. Fortunately, we’ve done some digging and found the info you need to know.

In a pleasant turn of events, we have good news and better news for you. The good news is that Hazbin Hotel Episode 7 is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 2. This is based on the show’s current intended release schedule, which is set between Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 and puts the next two episodes’ launch a little less than a week away.

The better news is that it won’t release alone. Hazbin Hotel Episode 8 is also set to release on Feb. 2, which shows the series’ remaining episodes are set to release in pairs the same way that episodes 5 and 6 did this past week.

What is Episode 7 About? Plot Explained

What we don’t know, however, is what will happen in the next episode or if there are any Hazbin Hotel Episode 7 spoilers to speak of. Luckily, it’s not too hard to hazard a guess at what the episode could contain.

Given Episode 6 centered around Charlie and Vaggie’s visit to Heaven — as well as their discovery that Heaven doesn’t know for themselves what redeems a person’s soul — it’s a safe bet that the next episode will focus on the aftermath of this discovery. Charlie won’t be in the best mindset after this revelation, and it’ll be up to the rest of the Hazbin Hotel residents to help her out of her funk.

But she’ll need the Seraphim Emily’s support most of all. The idealistic angel is the only one who saw her side of things during their meeting in Heaven, and her backing has the potential to change the status quo depending on what her and Charlie do.

This is doubly true when you consider Charlie’s frayed relationship with Vaggie. In light of the reveal that she was an angel, we wouldn’t count on them being A-OK for at least part of the next episode. It’s a shame too, because Vaggie’s experience is still invaluable in their defense against the next extermination.

How Many Episodes Does Hazbin Hotel Season 1 Have?

Regardless, you can expect things to heat up drastically plot-wise as we move toward episode 8.

The first season only has 8 episodes to work with, so at least a few plot threads will be tightened before its conclusion. With any luck, we might see Charlie take a step toward redeeming her residents and figure out how to get more of Heaven on her side.

Time will tell, but for now that's all we have on when Hazbin Hotel Episode 7 is set to come out.