When Does Hazbin Hotel Episode 5 Come Out? Answered

There has been a lot of confusion around when Episode 5 of Hazbin Hotel is coming out, so rest assured you aren’t alone in wanting an answer. Fortunately, we’ve done some digging and found the info you need to know.

Image Credit: Vivziepop and Amazon

In a pleasant turn of events, we have good news and better news for you. The good news is that Hazbin Hotel Episode 5 is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 25. This is based on the show’s current intended release schedule, which is set between Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 and puts the next episode’s launch a little less than a week away.

The better news is that it won’t release alone. Hazbin Hotel Episode 6 is also set to release on Jan. 26, which shows the series’ remaining episodes are set to release in pairs until the full 8 episode season has been made available.

Episode 5 About? Plot Explained

There are also some details floating around about what the next episode of Hazbin Hotel covers, though they aren’t the most concrete descriptions out there.

Supposedly titled “Dad Beat Dad,” it’s rumored the episode will see Charlie’s father Lucifer take the stage. Whether it’s to help his daughter Charlie with her demon rehabilitation plans is unknown, but it’s sure to be a whirlwind of emotions given Charlie’s complicated relationship with both of her parents.

It’s also safe to assume Carmilla’s murder of an Exorcist Angel will continue to drive the looming extermination plot. Hell’s Overlords are sure to keep at each other’s throats, and it’s anyone’s guess when or how Alastor will make his power play to take advantage of them.

For now though, that's all we have on when Hazbin Hotel Episode 5 is set to come out.