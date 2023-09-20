What’s In the 1989 Taylor Swift Vault? Answered

You can tell me when the search is over, if the high was worth the pain.

With 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on the horizon, Taylor Swift has wasted no time in kickstarting the marketing campaign for the re-release of one of the most popular albums ever. And if you know Swift, you know there’s going to be some crazy PR/publicity stunt to look forward to before its release. If you’re wondering what’s inside the 1989 Taylor Swift vault, here’s what you need to know.

1989 Taylor Swift Vault Contents

To market 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swift has since released an Instagram reel of a silver vault with alphabets flying out of it. In addition to that, fans can also now play and solve various word puzzles by searching up “Taylor Swift” on Google, and also click on a little cartoon vault in the corner to access the next puzzle. But what exactly is inside this vault?

Image Credit: Google via Twinfinite

Well, simply put, the vault itself is a metaphor and a teaser for Swift’s exclusive From the Vault tracks that will be included in 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Once 33 million word puzzles have been solved, Swift will then reveal the contents of the vault, AKA the titles of the From the Vault tracks that fans can look forward to once the album drops on Oct. 27.

Taylor Swift’s From the Vault Tracks Explained

Ever since Swift started re-recording all of her old albums that were published under the Big Machine record label, she’s also included new, never before heard tracks that were left on the cutting room floor. She calls them tracks From the Vault, which is basically her way of saying that these were the songs that she had written while recording that album, but they never made the cut.

So far, Fearless, Red, and Speak Now have all included a few From the Vault tracks that fans got to listen to for the first time when the re-releases dropped, and Swift is set to do the same for 1989 as well.

That’s all you need to know about what’s in the 1989 Taylor Swift vault. Once we’ve hit 33 million puzzles solved, check back here for the official titles of her From the Vault tracks for 1989.