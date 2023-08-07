What Time Does Tower of Fantasy Unlock on PlayStation?

Mobile hit Tower of Fantasy is coming to PlayStation to properly compete with Genshin Impact. The release date has been known for a while, but the date given by PSN and the unusual pre-order offerings can be somewhat confusing. Fortunately, we know when Tower of Fantasy will unlock to clear up any issues.

Though Tower of Fantasy is set for an Aug. 8 release date, it isn’t quite meeting that across all regions.

Tower of Fantasy PlayStation Unlock Time

Tower of Fantasy will unlock at 12:00 AM UTC and its equivalent time everywhere else. This means it will unlock at 5 PM PT for those on the west coast of the US and 8 PM ET for those in the east. However, anyone on BST (UK time) will still have to wait until 1 AM for the game to become playable.

Early Access Release Details

Players who pre-order the Deluxe or Ultimate editions will get early access to the game, as it started on Aug. 6. As these editions don’t appear to be only temporarily available with pre-orders, their contents will likely remain available even after the game’s full launch. The cheapest, the standard edition ($10.99), offers the Monthly Pass, 1,000 Tanium, and 10 Gold Nucleus.

It should also be noted that there aren’t any cross-save capabilities between PlayStation and the previously released mobile/PC versions. If you are looking to jump into the PS4 or PS5 version, you will have to start fresh.

While this might undoubtedly deter some players, we’ll jump in when Tower of Fantasy unlocks to check out what’s different. We extensively covered the original release, so if this is your first time playing it, check out our links below for a solid headstart.