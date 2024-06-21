What Is the Chained Together Speedrun Record?

Only Up has spawned plenty of games that take the idea and run with it. One of the newest and most popular ones is Chained Together, which links up to four players. As with Only Up, players are trying to speedrun it, and there are already some records. If you’re trying to see where your completion times stack up, here are the current Chained Together speedrun records.

Chained Together Speedrun Records

As of June 21, there are seven records total for Chained Together. The current estimate for a completed run in the game seems to be around five hours, so that should be the perspective on these speedrun times.

All of the current records fall under the Any% NoWings classification, which means players beat the game without collecting all Wings of Freedom. The game version is also important, and every record on the leaderboard was done in version 1.7.3. This means that future record-keeping might change as the game updates, so we will keep an eye on that.

These are the top Any% records on Speedrun.com for Chained Together (v1.7.3) as of June 21, 2024:

First place: zeka_tw with a time of one hour, six minutes, and 17 seconds .

. Second place: Suitchi7 with a time of one hour, eight minutes, and 48 seconds .

. Third place: zachderize with a time of one hour, nine minutes, and seven seconds.

The leaderboard page for Chained Together also has different labels for future runs. For now, there are only records for single-player, but there are possible sections for two-player, three-player, and four-player records. Again, this is most likely to change as more times are reported over the coming days and weeks.

The records look rather impressive, but co-op is still an untapped leaderboard, so it’s time to grab some friends and make some Chained Together speedrun records. Is there a game you’d like us to follow for the speedrun leaderboards? Let us know in the comments.

