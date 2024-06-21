Sometimes, it’s a long way to the top, especially if you and your friends are all bound together with chains! That’s what is happening in this game, so people are wondering, how long does Chained Together take to beat? Let’s take a look at what we know and put together all the information.

How Long to Beat Chained Together

Overall, the time it might take to get to the top of Chained Together and beat the game really depends on your skills and those of your friends. The average time, however, is between five and eight hours.

This is because in this game you are challenged to jump and shimmy your way to the top of a dangerous mountain. If one of your friends stumbles and falls, then everyone falls and you’re back to square one.

Image Source: Anegar Games

Thus, there really is no definitive answer to how long it might take. For example, some teams have reported taking around five hours to get to the top. If you’re playing in beginner mode, and you are quite skilled, it might take you just under four hours. But that time might even stretch to seven or eight hours – it all depends on the skills of everyone involved.

So, naturally, the best way to reduce the time of your playthrough is by choosing the right people to play with. But how do you play with friends?

How To Play Chained Together With Friends

In order to invite your friends to play with you, you need to create a lobby. From the main menu, you have to select Play and then go to the “Host a Game” option. In there, you are free to set up your very own personal lobby, with several options for the gameplay, plus a password so you are sure that only the people you want will join.

Now, just share the lobby details with your friends and they will be ready to join you and your long climb to the top.

That’s all we have for you on how long to beat Chained Together. For more information on the game, check out our guides on whether Chained Together is coming to PS5 or Xbox.

