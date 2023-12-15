The latest Pokemon DLC has finally arrived, bringing a brand new type with it. If you’re curious about the Stellar type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk, this guide will answer all the questions you may have. With so many new features, there’s a whole lot to learn about!

What is Stellar Type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk?

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk, Stellar type is an expansion upon the Terastallize mechanic. Whereas that feature boosts a Pokemon’s base type and the moves attached to that type, using the Stellar feature buffs every single move on their roster.

As such, Pokemon with the applicable Stellar type will have an overall boost across the board, making them significantly more powerful. Within a battle, all four of their moves will have a Stellar boost to make them more impactful. Even better, Stellar moves are always super effective against Terastallized Pokemon. It also increases the same-type attack bonus (STAB) stat from 1.5x to 2x.

However, the perks of the Stellar Tera type still work on a limited basis. You can only use one Stellar move per applicable type, meaning if all four of your moves are of the same type, you’ll only get to use it once in a fight. As such, it makes sense to use Stellar moves on Pokemon who have four different types on their roster, so you can see the full benefit.

All Stellar Type Pokemon

It seems like all Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk can have the Stellar type, as it isn’t a specific type bound directly to a Pokemon, like Water or Fire are. Instead, certain moves of a caught Pokemon can have the Stellar trait built-in, straight from getting them in the wild.

Provided you train up a Pokemon right and look carefully when catching wild Pokemon, you can make any and all of your companions into the Stellar type. Doing so will hugely increase your chances of winning even the toughest battles.

How Do I Get Stellar Type Pokemon in Indigo Disk?

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The easiest way to get a Stellar type Pokemon is to catch it in the wild. Fortunately, you can tell from visual clues as to whether or not a Pokemon is Stellar. They’ll glisten and shimmer as the battle animation begins, just like a Terastallized Pokemon, but display a ring of jewels around their head after. Then, once caught you can see which move of theirs is already imbued with it.

Alternatively, you can use Stellar Tera Shards to convert one of your Pokemon so they have the Stellar type. You collect these organically as you progress through the Indigo Disk DLC, so don’t worry about trying to farm them while playing the story. By the time you reach the endgame, you’ll have enough Stellar Shards to convert a Pokemon to that type. Just go to the Treasure Eatery in Medali. Run north and speak to the NPC there who has a text box about changing a Pokemon’s Tera type. Then, you can use your shards to make a Pokemon Stellar.

After rolling credits on Indigo Disk, you’ll start to see Stellar Pokemon out in the wild. After an encounter you’ll also net ten more Stellar Tera Shards, meaning if you grind through wild encounters, you’ll soon have enough resources to upgrade another Pokemon, too. Plus, you can find a whole lot of Stellar Tera Shards in the Terarium.

That’s all we have on the new type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk! For more on the new DLC, check out the guides below.