If you have been playing Dragon Ball Legends for any length of time, you might have seen others talk about the substitution or cover change tactic. But how does it work? What is a cover change in Dragon Ball Legends? Keep reading this guide to find out all you need to know and why you might want to learn to use it.

Recommended Videos

What is a Cover Change in Dragon Ball Legends?

The cover change, or substitution, in Dragon Ball Legends is when, during a fight, you switch a character with another one. The reason why you might want to do this is to let the other character take the damage, instead of your main fighter. That is a great tactic when you are, for example, down on health and need a little bit more time in the fight.

Image Source: Bandai Namco

How to Cover Change in Dragon Ball Legends

But how do you successfully perform a cover change? You’ll have to find the best possible moment to pull it off since doing it too early counts as a failed cover change.

To switch to another character in the middle of the fight, just tap on the portrait of the fighter you are choosing to do the cover change with. This quick tap needs to be performed right before the enemy hits you with the rest of their deadly combo. Once the cover change has been performed, you will switch back to your previous fighter.

It is best to wait until the enemy is doing the dive forward strike attack animation, which will happen right after you are being hit, but before the end of their combo. Tthe enemy will often pause a second, before launching with their dive strike attack and when they are in front of you. Now it is the moment you should switch to another fighter and you should successfully pull it off. You can even chain together cover changes several times in a row.

The Best Fighters for Cover Change

Here are some of the fighters you might want to use when performing a cover change:

Omega Shenron – 40% damage reduction when using Cover Change.

Super Saiyan God SS Goku & Vegeta – 20% damage reduction when using Cover Change.

Final Form Frieza: Full Power – 20% damage reduction when using Cover Change.

Gamma 2 – 20% damage reduction when using Cover change plus destroys a random enemy card.

Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta – 20% damage reduction plus randomly destroys one of your own Cards while drawing Special Move Arts Card.

That’s all we have for you on cover change in Dragon Ball Legends. For more information on the game, check out our guides on how to fix error code CR901001. If you are a fan of Dragon Ball also you might want to also check out Roblox Dragon Ball Evolution codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy