What Does the Blank Voucher Do in Balatro?

The best way to succeed in Balatro is by using the shop effectively. However, the game also makes sure to throw a few mysterious curveballs with items that seem unusual. The weirdest of these is the Blank voucher, and it’s unclear what it does.

Balatro Blank Voucher Explained

Though the Blank voucher tells you directly that it doesn’t do anything, that isn’t quite the truth. Just as with many roguelikes, the true answer appears with the more runs you undertake.

Image Source: LocalThunk via Twinfinite

All vouchers in the game can level up after being purchased a certain number of times, and the Blank voucher isn’t any different. However, you’re going to have to waste a fair bit of important cash. If you buy the Blank voucher 10 times, it will evolve, and the next purchase will give you an additional Joker slot. However, up until then, it doesn’t do anything.

As money isn’t always easy to earn, this is something that takes a bit. But also, it’s not super worth it, as there are other ways to get Joker slots that don’t waste nearly as much money. Plus, the other ways are typically better for you as well. You’re better off aiming for buying Jokers or packs rather than this specific voucher. Fortunately, they reset themselves after every Boss Blind if you don’t wait to pay for a reroll.

If you’re looking for a way to make shop buys cheaper to grab the Blank Voucher without wasting money, you can watch for the Coupon Tag for skipping a Blind. This Tag makes everything (besides vouchers) free in the shop on the next visit. However, it is better to do this on an early Ante.

Image Source: LocalThunk via Twinfinite

This should answer all of your questions regarding the Blank voucher in Balatro. If you experience any other weird anomalies in this poker roguelike, let us know in the comments!