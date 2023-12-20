If you are playing this sword fighting and tennis mashup, then you’ve seen Instant Spin on the fortune wheel, but the game doesn’t offer a very good explanation of it. So what does Instant Spin do in Blade Ball? Here is the answer.

What Is Instant Spin in Blade Ball?

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Instant Spin lets you instantly open loot crates you buy in Blade Ball. Usually, they require 5-10 seconds to open as the spinning animation can’t be canceled. Besides that, there is no other thing in the game that Instant Spin affects.

Getting it as your first purchase isn’t a good idea, since progressing through Blade Ball takes time, and shaving off a couple of seconds every hour won’t change your gameplay at all. Nevertheless, if you do want to invest in something, Double Coins at 400 Robux is the best option in the game.

How to get Instant Spin?

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are three ways you can get Instant Spin in Blade Ball, and they are:

Buy it permanently from the store for 199 Robux.

Have someone gift it to you from the store.

Get it for 30 minutes by winning it off the Fortune Wheel (27% chance).

As long as you are spinning the fortune wheel, you should have Instant Spin ready whenever you want to open a chest. So, unless you are opening hundreds of cases an hour, investing in Instant Spin should be your last priority in this game.

That is everything you need to know about what Instant Spin does in Blade Ball. Also, don't forget to check out the Blade Ball codes we have so you can boost your character further.