What Do Axolotls Eat in Minecraft? Answered

Axolotls are incredibly cute in Minecraft, come in various colors and are fairly rare to come across, especially the blue one. Unlike more passive critters in the game, like turtles, Axolotls have quite a few quirks that make them worth having around. If you want these adorable amphibians in Minecraft, then you’ll need to know what Axolotls eat.

What Axolotls Eat in Minecraft, Answered

To feed your newfound Axolotl friend in Minecraft, you need to get a hold of a Bucket of Tropical Fish. That means crafting a bucket and scooping up tropical fish from the nearest body of water. Look for colorful fish, like the orange and white-stripped clown fish.

Image Source: Mojang via Twinfinite

The best part is that not only can you lead and feed Axolotls with Buckets of Tropical Fish, it’s the same kind of food you use to breed them. It makes it quite easy to corral them into a breeding pen and feed them to get nature moving!

What Can You Do With Axolotls in Minecraft?

Axolotls are pretty strange creatures in reality and Minecraft. Case in point, they are sort-of-but-not-really tamable, not like a wolf is. You can feed them, breed them, attach a lead to them, stick them in a bucket, and they can even fight for you. However, officially, they aren’t tamable in the literal sense.

Image Source: Mojang via Twinfinite

To have them fight, you essentially lead them to mobs they’re hostile towards. They’ll bully any aquatic mob—excluding dolphins, frogs, and turtles—but also dangerous ones like Drowned, Elder Guardians, and Guardians. So if you’re delving into underwater ruins, it’s worth having an axolotl or two or maybe an entire army.

Well, folks, not only do you now know what Axolotls eat, but also why you should go through the trouble in Minecraft.