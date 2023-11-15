Was Nacho Varga in Breaking Bad? Explained

Nacho Varga is one of the key players in Better Call Saul, and his role is significant in shaping the cartel landscape into what it is when we reach the Breaking Bad timeline. And if you’re wondering if Nacho Varga was ever featured in Breaking Bad, here’s what you need to know.

Did Nacho Varga Appear in Breaking Bad?

Nacho Varga, played by Michael Mando, did not appear in Breaking Bad. However, he is mentioned by name very briefly in season 2, episode 8, titled “Better Call Saul”.

In this episode, Walt and Jesse kidnap Saul and bring him out into the desert, where they try to threaten him and force him into helping Badger avoid going to prison. Saul panics as he doesn’t know what’s happening, and when he finally gets a chance to speak, he exclaims: “It wasn’t me, it was Ignacio!” And he also asks if Lalo sent them.

This throwaway line in Breaking Bad becomes the bedrock for a series of important events that occur in Better Call Saul, where Jimmy becomes acquainted with Ignacio “Nacho” Varga, as well as Eduardo Salamanca, AKA Lalo. So yes, while Nacho is referenced in this one random line in Breaking Bad, he doesn’t actually make a physical appearance in this series.

That being said, Jimmy’s throwaway line is actually pretty telling with regards to his fear of Lalo. Even though Lalo ends up dying in the final season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy never learns about this. Years pass after the incident with Lalo, and the fact that Jimmy’s mind still immediately goes to him once he’s in danger is proof of the impact that Lalo had on Jimmy’s life, and how afraid he still is even though his life is completely different now.

Does Nacho Survive in Better Call Saul?

If you’ve yet to watch the entirely of Better Call Saul, turn away now.

Unfortunately, Nacho does not survive the events of Better Call Saul. He ends up getting hunted by Hector and the cartel, and he’s shot in the desert, but not before revealing that he was the one who spiked Hector’s drugs and turned him into a cripple.

That's all you need to know about Nacho Varga's role in Breaking Bad.