Warframe Mobile Release Time Countdown & How to Download

When Warframe first came out, I couldn’t even imagine ever playing it on a phone. Yet, 11 years later, that’s exactly what’s going to happen. So, we prepared something for all Tennos out there in anticipation of the launch. Here is the Warframe Mobile release time countdown, including instructions on how to download it.

Warframe Mobile Release Time Countdown

Warframe is coming to mobile on February 20th, and it will definitely not turn your devices into frying pans. Really, there is no way you’ll be frying eggs on them. What you will be doing is mowing down Grineer swarms with your favorite warframes.

Digital Extremes hasn’t specified the exact time, but judging by the previous updates and releases, it’s most probably 8 PM EST. If that prediction is correct, this is how much is left until Warframe Mobile releases:

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 0 4 : 4 0 : 0 9

Also, remember to log in and redeem the Day 1 bonuses by February 27th. They include a 3-Day Affinity Booster and a Bombyx Syandana. Those should get you going on the right foot.

How to Download Warframe Mobile on iOS

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you own an iPhone or an iPad, you can download Warframe Mobile from the App Store. Just click on Get, and you’ll pre-order it. Also, if you are unsure whether your device supports the game, check out the requirements below.

iPhone System Requirements

For the iPhone version, you will need a device with iOS 14.0 or later and an A12 Bionic Chip or later.

Here is a list of the supported iPhone devices:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPad System Requirements

The iPad requirements are basically the same. You’ll need an iPad with iPadOS 14.0 or later and an A12 Bionic Chip, at least.

Here is a list of supported iPad devices:

iPad Pro (11-inch)

iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (11-inch) (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (4th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (5th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (8th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (9th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (10th generation)

iPad (10th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

How to Download Warframe Mobile on Android

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Unfortunately, the Android version of Warframe Mobile will be coming out at a later date. However, you can now register for the upcoming closed beta. If the Opt-In button doesn’t appear even after you log in, reloading the page should fix that.

That should be everything you need to know regarding the Warframe Mobile release time countdown and its download. Also, don't forget to check out our Incarnon Weapons tier list to get ready for your first Steel Circuit.