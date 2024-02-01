Can You Upgrade Armor in Elden Ring?

The core of Elden Ring’s gameplay is about improving so that you can defeat high ranking and challenging enemies. In order to do this, you need the right gear as well. Sometimes armor can be upgraded, but is this the case in Elden Ring?

Recommended Videos

How to Upgrade Armor in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is actually an outlier in this instance, and you cannot upgrade your armor. Throughout the game you will gain new pieces of armor to keep yourself better protected. However, the armor will remain as you found it. You cannot increase any of its attributes.

This does not mean that you can’t upgrade anything though. Weapons and other items can be upgraded to increase effectiveness. You can learn how to do that here. If you are worried about keeping up your defense, then levelling up your shield will be the thing you want to do. Getting to grips with your shield will be a big help all the way through the game.

Souls-like titles all have a recurring theme, the importance of blocking and defensive movements. The same goes for Elden Ring as well. These are not the types of games where trying to hack and slash your way through a level will pay off. The gameplay is more balanced, and requires more patience than some other games.

Blocking, parrying, and rolling will be your best friends. Master these techniques, and it will make besting your foes a lot easier, and you will thank yourself for investing the time into practicing them!

Of course, collecting runes and upgrading the rest of your items will help massively as well, so do remember to keep on top of those. If you’re finding a particular area a little too difficult, it might be time to backtrack a bit and farm for a while to get your stats up.

Need some more Elden Ring tips? Take a look at the best armor for Astrologer builds in the game.