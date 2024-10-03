Top Heroes Codes (October 2024)

Looking for some Top Heroes codes? Well, look no further! Top Heroes is a fun and lively adventure game all about assembling brave heroes and fighting the forces of evil. However, doing so requires collecting a bunch of different resources that help buff up your team. That’s where Top Heroes codes come in to save the day.

Recommended Videos

All Top Heroes Codes

Top Heroes Codes (Working)

CakeTime : 1 Legendary Universal Shard, 1 Chest of Choice, and 200 Diamonds

: 1 Legendary Universal Shard, 1 Chest of Choice, and 200 Diamonds TH777 : 3 Recruit Vouchers and 300 Diamonds

: 3 Recruit Vouchers and 300 Diamonds 2024TOPHEROES : 10 Recruit Vouchers, 5 Ruby Chests, 5 Stone Chests, 5 Timber Chests, and 500 Diamonds

: 10 Recruit Vouchers, 5 Ruby Chests, 5 Stone Chests, 5 Timber Chests, and 500 Diamonds TopHeroes2024 : 2 Recruit Vouchers, 5 Ruby Chests, 5 Stone Chests, 5 Meat Chests, and 5 Timber Chests

: 2 Recruit Vouchers, 5 Ruby Chests, 5 Stone Chests, 5 Meat Chests, and 5 Timber Chests ONEYEARTH : 2 Legendary Universal Shards, Meat Chest, and 100 Diamonds

: 2 Legendary Universal Shards, Meat Chest, and 100 Diamonds Im1of100k: 5 Recruit Vouchers, 5 Meat Chests, and 5 Universal Speed-ups for 15 min

Top Heroes Codes (Expired)

WATERFIGHT

YUMYUM

NANOJOURNEY

NewAdventure

CherryBlossom

MistletoeTH

SummerinTH

2024TOPHEROES

KZ4QOGCZX5

EXPLORER

Mooncake

Eggcellent

ImYours

Abracadabra

How to Redeem Codes in Top Heroes

Redeeming Top Heroes codes is a pretty straightforward process.

Open the Top Heroes app on your mobile device. Tap your Profile Icon on the top left Open Settings Navigate to the Redeem Gift Code section Enter your gift code and press Confirm

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

There are several reasons that might cause your code redeem attempt to fail in Top Heroes. First of all, codes are sensitive to caps so make sure you’re writing them down exactly as they are listed. We suggest copy pasting them from our page.

Second of all, ensure that the code you’re trying to redeem has not expired yet. Lastly, you might have gotten a bogus code, so only try codes from official sources.

Where to Find More Top Heroes Codes

If you want to remain up to date with the latest Top Heroes information and stay in touch with the community we suggest joining the following:

You can find the latest official updates from the developers, including the latest Top Heroes code announcements and other free rewards.

And just like that, you’ll get all the free Top Heroes goodies your heart desires. That’s all for our coverage of the latest Top Heroes codes. We’ll be sure to update this page as new codes come out and old ones expire. If you haven’t had your fill of freebies yet, check out our lists of all the Jood Piece 2 codes, Pixel Tower Defense codes, and Jule’s RNG codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy