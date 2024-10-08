Throne and Liberty Profile Login Required Error How to Fix

Many players have had their Throne and Liberty session halted by the profile login required error that has been popping up recently. In fact, it can freeze your game on the same screen while doing nothing. We’ll go over the Throne and Liberty profile login error, what causes it, and how to fix it.

What is the Profile Login Required Error?

The Throne and Liberty Profile Login error seems to primarily occur on Xbox but can also happen on different platforms. During your play session, you will get a prompt that states ‘Profile Login Required’, and if you click on accept it will pop up again and you’ll be stuck on that screen. This issue will keep repeating until you fix the profile login error.

How to Fix Throne and Liberty Profile Login Required Error

To fix the Throne and Liberty profile login error you need to close and update your game. This error occurs when you’re playing the game and a brand new update is released during your play session. This update requires you to update your version of the game and log back in. You can check your download queue for the new update. If it isn’t available there, restart your console, and you should see the update download pop-up.

If you don’t see an update, check your wifi connection and restart the device. Otherwise, check the game’s update schedule to see if you’ve missed the latest version for some reason. Your last option will be to contact the Throne and Liberty support team, who will be able to guide you and fix the bug.

This will fix the Throne and Liberty profile login required error, and you can continue your session.

