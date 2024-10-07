Throne and Liberty Danger Within Peace Walkthrough

Danger Within Peace is one of the four exploration codex quests in Throne and Liberty, which offers some highly valuable rewards. In this guide, we’ll provide you with tips on how to complete Danger Within Peace quest, including all the locations and rewards.

Recommended Videos

Danger Within Peace Quest Walkthrough for Throne and Liberty

You’ll be able to unlock the Danger WIthin Peace quest only after reaching level 33. Then, you need to travel to the Daybreak Shore waypoint and activate it. This waypoint is located in the southeastern part of the map, between the Sanctuary Oasis and Saurodoma Island. Please see the map below for the exact location:

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you’ve done that part, you can finally activate the Danger Within Peace quest by following these steps:

Open the “Codex” menu within the game. Go to the “Exploration” tab. Select the “Stonegard” drop list. Go to the “Daybreak Shore” tab. Highlight and activate the “Danger Within Peace” quest in the list.

Note that this quest involves three separate activities that you must accomplish to get the rewards, including:

Defeat 5x Starlight Firefly at Night.

Defeat Pirate King’s Chest Crab.

Collect a Page of Collection: To Pirate King Adelico

How to Defeat Starlight Fireflies at Night

The Daybreak Shore area is infested with Starlight Fireflies that look like wasps that glow in the dark. To complete this part of the quest, simply wait for the nighttime and watch out for these wild insects. They typically swarm at the beach very close to the sea and are known to be very agile, effectively evading attacks.

The Ravager class with its excellent AoE abilities would be the best option here, especially at level 39. You can easily defeat five of these creatures in a single attack, if you can lure them to flock around you. Note that the most effective weapon here would be the Greatsword with such skill as Valiant Brawl. It delivers multiple strikes to Starlight Fireflies in a wide area, saving you lots of time, although it can be hard to land those hits consistently.

How to Defeat Pirate King’s Chest Crab

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Pirate King’s Chest Crab can be found at the shipwreck located to the southwest of the Daybreak Shore waypoint. Note that the shipwreck appears only in the daytime, and Pirate King’s Chest Crab doesn’t respawn for a while if another player has killed it. But if you wait or come back here a bit later, then it’ll definitely respawn at the spot marked on the map above.

This enemy shoots powerful pincers, which can deal significant damage, so it’s recommended to keep a certain distance to be able to dodge these attacks. Note that the Ranger class with a Longbow could be highly effective in this fight. Utilize such attacks as Piercing Shot, Rain of Arrows, and Rapid Fire to defeat Pirate King’s Chest Crab. Once eliminated, it’ll drop the following items:

Standard Issue Longsword

Utility Daggers

Scepter of the Resistance

Blade of the Resistance

Rare Base Material Chance Chest

Rare Polished Crystal

Rare Parchment

How to Collect a Page of Collection: To Pirate King Adelico

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Lastly, you need to find the second page of the Collection: To Pirate King Adelico, which is stuck on top of a small hill in the southwestern part of the Daybreak Shore. Once you defeat the Pirate King’s Chest Crab, keep moving westward, and you should find it easily.

Danger Within Peace Quest Rewards

This page reveals certain parts of the Pirate King Adelico’s life that are an integral part of the Throne and Liberty’s lore. As soon as you obtain this page, you’ll complete the Danger Within Peace quest and receive the following rewards:

3x Rare Active Skill Growth Book

2x Rare Base Material Selection Chest

1x Rare Armor Growthstone

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete the Danger Within Peace quest in Throne and Liberty. For more related guides, check out our builds tier list, Little Friend in the Sky quest walkthrough, and best ways to spend skill specialization points.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy