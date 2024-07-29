Witcher 3 Interrogation Questions & Best Answers (Aryan, Letho, & More World State)

Here are all of the Witcher 3 interrogation questions as well as the Witcher 3 interrogation answers. You’ll decide the fate of Aryan, what happened at Flotsam, and more. If you started up The Witcher 3 and never played The Witcher 2, or are playing on a PlayStation 4, have no fear. CD Projekt RED included a mechanic in-game that will allow players to establish the world state in this latest entry to the series.

What Are Witcher 3 Interrogation Questions & Answers?

Set up as a sort of interview (or interrogation, really) prior to Geralt’s adventure, players will have to answer a series of questions that will serve as The Witcher 2 decisions.

Since the answer to each question greatly affects the way Geralt views the world, how he is received by the people, and quite possibly the presence of certain characters, we’ve put together a list of the questions, their answers, and their meanings.

Naturally, this will require some serious spoilers of The Witcher 2’s storyline, so if you don’t want to be spoiled stop reading this guide right now, and go play the second game in the series immediately.

Warning, there are spoilers ahead!

Question 1: What is the Fate of Aryan?

This first question refers to the beginning of The Witcher 2, where Geralt fights alongside King Foltest during the siege of La Valette. During this prologue, you will have the opportunity to face Aryan La Valette, the commanding officer of the armies Geralt is currently in a battle with and the son of the Baroness.

Interrogation Answer 1: I killed Aryan during the siege. Just happened that way.

Killing Aryan La Valette ends all interaction with him, because he’s… you know, dead.

Beyond that, it also changes the interactions Geralt will have during the main questline Broken Flowers. This takes place at the Vegelbud Estate where a horse race tournament is taking place. There, a lady named Mary Louisa recognizes Geralt as the murderer of her son and leaves the race. Later, Geralt discovers that the housemaid, Molly, was made Lady l’Attard after Aryan’s nephew later visited the Estate and fell in love with her.

Answer 2: I spared his life. He escaped.

Sparing his life leads Aryan and Geralt to cross paths yet again, only this time in the dungeons of La Valette. Aryan helps Geralt escape. Geralt then comes across Aryan once more in Loc Muinne.

So what weight does this decision hold in The Witcher 3? As mentioned above, the Broken Flowers questline NPC interactions will also be different; Mary will instead greet Geralt at the races and direct him to Molly, who is still a housemaid.

Question 2: How Did Geralt Get Out of Flotsam?

This is a decision that will largely affect how Geralt is viewed in the world of The Witcher 3. During the events of the second entry in the series, Geralt had to make a rather important decision that displayed who he allied with.

Answer 1: Got out of Flotsam with Vernon Roche.

Vernon Roche is the commander of the Blue Stripes, which serves as the special forces branch of the Temerian military. After the assassination of King Foltest, everyone is after Geralt of Rivia.

Vernon Roche is one of the only people who believes that Geralt is innocent and offers to help track down the true assassin of the king. If you had answered that you sided with Roche, he will welcome you to his Partisan Hideout Camp. This is our preferred choice.

Answer 2: I joined Iorveth, he helped me out.

Iorveth is the commander of the Scoia’tael, and a hater of humans. In the world of The Witcher, anyone considered non-human (elves, dwarves, witchers, etc) is considered lower than their human counterparts.

For this reason, Iorveth vows to fight, and kill, in order to achieve civil rights for everyone. Iorveth does not work within the realm of morals, slaying hundreds (if not thousands) of innocents to reach his goal. Siding with him is siding against humanity.

In terms of its actual consequence to the story and questlines, however, it’s fairly minor; Roche will not allow Geralt to enter his Partisan Hideout Camp and Geralt will instead need to convince a guard to let him in. In the case of either choice, you will be able to continue side quests with Roche.

Question 3: Who Does Geralt Save?

This question will actually have two completely different answers depending on whether you sided with Vernon Roche, or Iorveth in the previous question.

This is because that decision splits the story completely, opening up certain avenues while completely closing off others. As mentioned in the last question, both Vernon and Iorveth have completely different motives, so they want very different things.

Picked Vernon Roche

Answer 1: Had to Save Triss

Triss Merigold is a lover of Geralt’s, and one of the series’ most important recurring characters. Saving Triss from Niftgaardian captivity allows her to inform the Conclave of Mages that Sile de Tansarville had something to do with the king’s assassination.

This sets off a chain of events helping Geralt get even closer to discovering the true assassin. Specifically, there is a mage named Carduin who can be found near the HMS Oxenfurt-Tretogor who will only be available for a conversation with Geralt if this answer is given.

Answer 2: Helped Roche Rescue Anais.

Anais La Valette is believed to be the bastard child of the assassinated King Foltest. For that reason, Vernon Roche desires to rescue her in order to try and restore balance to the region of Temeria.

In terms of its consequence to the NPC conversation with Carduin, he will now not be available for conversation. In fact, he’s nowhere to be found in the game at all as a result.

Picked Iorveth

Answer 1: Had to save Triss.

See above. The same consequences in terms of NPC conversation.

Answer 2: Helped Iorvith lift the spell that held Saskia.

Helping Saskia is more of a favor to Iorveth. She is actually a powerful dragon who assumes the form of a human, but has come under the control of one Philippa Eilhart, a powerful sorceress who has put Saskia under a sort of mind control.

Completing this quest leads to one of the largest witch hunts ever known. We’re sure you can see why that may not be the greatest thing. Again, as a result of the Witch Hunt, Carduin is not in the game.

Question 4: What was the fate of Sile de Tansarville?

After finding out that Sile de Tansarville had a hand in the assassination of kings, the powerful sorceress goes on the run. In order to get from place to place, she uses a device known as a Megascope (which allows her to pretty much teleport).

Letho, the Kingslayer, had secretly tampered with Sile’s Megascope changing it from a quick getaway to a now deadly trap. When Geralt finds out about this he has two choices.

Answer 1: Sile escaped.

Geralt removed the flawed stone allowing Sile to flee. By giving this answer, you can actually find Sile in Margarita Laux-Antille’s cell after Geralt and Yennefer break into Deireadh prison to free her. She is old and frail and eventually ends up dying anyway since Yennefer can only teleport herself and one other person.

Answer 2: Got what was coming to her.

Geralt left the Megascope alone and watched Sile perish. Obviously, as a result, she is nowhere to be found in The Witcher 3.

Question 5: What was the fate of Letho?

Ah, Letho the Kingslayer, the witcher, and the target of your entire adventure in The Witcher 2. At the end, Geralt finally confronts Letho and once again must make a tough decision.

Now, this is the final question, but also potentially the most loaded one during this little interview.

Answer 1: That alliance is dead. See, I killed Letho.

Geralt decides to put his fellow witcher to rest, completely breaking his bond with life. Letho will, as a result, never appear in The Witcher 3.

Answer 2: That alliance still alive? What happened to Letho?

Alternatively, Geralt could allow Letho to flee at the end of the battle. What this means for The Witcher 3 is that Letho actually appears in the game and the pair go out on a quest together to punish some traitors. The quest is called Ghosts of the Past.

So there you have it. You are now ready to set up your world state in The Witcher 3. Are you going to try different world states? Maybe side with the non-humans or kill everyone who’s crossed Geralt? Let us know!

