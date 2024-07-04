The First Descendant Best Bunny Build

The First Descendant’s Bunny is a Nuker who sprints while discharging electricity. The more she moves/ runs, the greater the amount of electrical energy she accumulates, which is why she is best suited for players who prefer fast-paced gameplay. Let’s discuss the best Bunny build you can use to get the best weapon, modules, skill, and external components that will maximize your combat potential.

Bunny Playstyle and Overview

Bunny mainly deals with electrical lightning damage to enemies. Since her attacks have a large area of effect (AOE), her damage per second (DPS) is also high, as she can hit multiple enemies in a single attack.

Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of playing Bunny. Bunny has a very high speed and AOE damage, and she can be really difficult to hit. On the contrary, she has low survivability, and she needs to constantly move to charge up her electrical energy and dodge enemy attacks. Her high AOE, DPS, and speed make her one of the best characters in the game.

Skills

Now, let’s discuss each skill available for Bunny in detail.

Rabbit Foot is the only passive skill Bunny can use and it allows you to automatically charge electricity by moving around. The distance covered is proportional to the amount of electricity charged. When movement stops, the accumulated electricity is gradually consumed. Landing on the ground after a double jump will damage nearby enemies.

Thrill Bomb

Thrill Bomb summons an electro orb to attack nearby enemies. The damage inflicted is proportional to the amount of electricity stored. This attack inflicts electrocution on enemies that are standing within the attack’s range. This electrocution effect deals continuous damage at fixed intervals.

Speed of Light

The Speed of Light skill will increase the sprint speed. Once activated, Speed of Light increases the amount of electricity obtained while moving. It is recommended that you use this skill as much as you can since it increases the amount of electricity gained, which can then be used to activate other skills.

Light Emission

Light Emission is activated for a certain period. When moving while activated, it deals damage to the nearby enemies, proportional to the amount of electricity stored. This inflicts the enemies with the electrocute effect, which, as discussed earlier, deals continuous damage at fixed intervals.

Maximum Power

Maximum Power makes Bunny shoot out electricity in front of her to inflict damage on enemies that come into contact with it. The damage increases in proportion to the skill duration. It runs out when all the stored-up electricity is used.

Best Modules for Bunny Build

Your Module Capacity Cost limits how many modules you can equip. The Modules can be upgraded as you level up your character. Different Modules have different capacity costs; the more powerful the module, the higher its capacity cost. This feature of the game balances the game, so a player cannot equip only the strongest modules. To reduce the Module capacity by half, try to place the Modules in slots with matching icons.

Before going for the max-level Bunny Build, go for the following Bunny Leveling Setup. This can be done with levels 25-30 approximately.

Strong Mentality – Skill Resource Cost Reduction.

Increased HP – Increases Maximum HP.

Skill Cost Optimize – Skill Cost Reduction.

Electric Master – Increases Skill Power. Increases Skill Electric Power.

Electric Specialist – Electric Skill Power Increases.

Dual Claw – Max Module Capacity Increases.

Skill Expansion – Skill Effect Range for valid Skills Increases.

Nimble Fingers – Skill Cooldown Reduction.

Increased DEF – Defense Stat Increases.

For Bunny max level Modules setup, go for the following modules:

Strong Mentality – Skill Resource Cost Reduction.

Increased HP – Increases Maximum HP.

Skill Cost Optimize – Skill Cost Reduction.

Electric Master – Increases Skill Power. Increases Skill Electric Power.

Electric Specialist – Electric Skill Power Increases.

Shock Punch – Max Module Capacity Increases.

Skill Expansion – Skill Effect Range for valid Skills Increases.

Nimble Fingers – Skill Cooldown Reduction.

Conservation Maximization – Skill Cost Reduction. Skill Power Modifier Reduction.

Increased DEF – Defense Stat Increases.

Electric Synctium – Adds Electric Skill Boost Ratio Bonus.

Best Weapon for Bunny Build

Thunder Cage is the best-suited weapon for Bunny due to its high DPS. It is a very powerful submachine gun. When fired, it sends out an electric shockwave, which looks like thunder hitting enemies. When you defeat an enemy, there is a chance they will release an Electric Shockwave that deals extra damage to the enemies nearby.

The following Weapon Modules are recommended to be used for Thunder Cage:

Hawk-Eye – Improves Accuracy.

Reload Concentration – Quicker Reload. Firearm Critical Damage increases.

Rifling Reinforcement – Firearm Attack Damage Increases.

Concentrate Support Ammo – More Rounds per Magazine. Increased Firearm Critical Hit Damage.

Electric Conductor – Increases Firearm Attack Damage when attacking Electrocuted enemies.

Action and Reaction – Increased Firearm Attack and Better Recoil.

Marksman – Firearm Critical Hit Rate Increases.

Weak Point Control – Weak Point Damage and Recoil Improves.

Weak Point Sight – Weak Point Damage Increases.

Fire Rate Up – Fire Rate Increases.

Reactors

Your Reactor is an important item that affects your skill damage. The better your Reactor, the more damage your skills will have. Prioritize using reactors with:

High skill and sub-attack power

High-skill critical hit damage

External Components

With your External Components, you will depend a bit on luck until you’ve played long enough to find most combinations with good stat rolls.

We recommend focusing on components with these stats:

HP Recovery

DEF

Max HP

Max Shield

That’s all for our guide on the best First Descendant Bunny build. Since you are here, you might want to take a look at our other guides on The First Descendant, which include how to add friends, how to activate cross save, and how to unlock Ultimate Viessa.

