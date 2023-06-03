Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

The World Tour Mode in Street Fighter 6 is one of the best fighting game story modes around. Though its story might not be revolutionary, the fact that it lets you explore the world of Street Fighter and carefully customize their move set is revelatory and serves to give you hours worth of fun. The only catch is that you need to find different Masters to access their moves, and as such, we thought it might be helpful to show you where to find them all with this Street Fighter 6 Master locations guide.

Where to Find Every Master in Street Fighter 6

There are a total of 18 Masters to find in the World Tour Mode of Street Fighter 6. Most all of them are locked behind progressing the main story to a certain point, and you’ll need to interact with about half of them a few times before they’ll accept you as a student.

It’s also worth noting that the World Map shows how many Masters are found in each location. While most only contain one, Metro City and Nayshall contain multiple for you to track down. Not only that, but each are tied to a specific time of day. You can change the time of day and make them appear by resting in the apartments found in both open world areas.

We’ve detailed each Master’s location, as well as how to successfully become their student, down below.

Where to Find Luke

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Luke is the first Master you’ll have in the game, and you won’t have to jump through any hoops to learn his style given you start off using it. Simply start World Tour Mode and successfully complete the tutorial section. Once you’re done, you’ll be able to interact with him at the Training Facility down in the bottom right corner of the Metro City map during the day.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Once you reach the training facility, head inside via the door out front. Head further in and you’ll see Luke standing on the training mats in front of the signs spelling out Combative.

Where to Find Chun Li Master Location in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

The next Master you’ll meet in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour Mode is Chun Li. Like with Luke, you’ll encounter her by playing through the early section of the story and can’t really miss her. Specifically, you’ll need to reach the section where you need to go to the Hong Mu Men Area section of Metro City.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

After reaching the center of the area, a brief cutscene will play out introducing her and Li Feng. Following this, you can interact with Chun Li to become her student and learn her Style. She’ll be available to speak to during the day for the remainder of the game.

Where to Find Ken

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

About a third of the way through the story, you’ll be able to find Ken by entering the Construction Area found near the Bayside Park Street fast travel point. You won’t be able to enter this location until you track down a helmet which you’ll need to equip to your character though, so be sure to accept and complete the Safety First side mission first. Once you’ve done this, head inside and a cutscene will trigger introducing Ken.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Afterward, head up to the top level of the area and you’ll find Ken leaning against a wall. After fighting him, he’ll agree to become your master and can be spoken to during the day.

Where to Find E. Honda Master Location in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

The next Master that can be found in Metro City is Edmond Honda, better known as E. Honda. He’ll appear in the Japanese restaurant near Urban Park after you’re tasked with tracking down a powerful fighter from Japan. Head into the Restaurant, and you’ll see him commemorating the opening of the restaurant with a performance.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Following the performance, head to the back of the restaurant and speak to him. He’ll agree to make you his student, and can be spoken to during the day to progress your mastery of his Style.

Where to Find Kimberly

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Next up are the two Street Fighter 6 Masters you can find at night in Metro City. The first is Kimberly, who will appear on top of the Police building near your apartment after you successfully infiltrate the SiRN building during the main story. You can reach her by climbing the ladder found on the North side of the building, and continuing past the Watcher NPC to reach a slightly higher platform via another ladder.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Once you reach her, speak to her and you’ll trigger a cutscene. You’ll then unlock her as a Master once it’s done.

Where to Find Jamie Master Location in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

The second Master who can be found at night in Metro City is Jamie. You’ll first meet him about halfway through the main story, and he’ll fight you after mistaking you for a criminal. After this occurs, head to the center of the Hong Hu Men area and look for a ladder behind some people sitting at a table.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

head up the ladder, and then climb up another ladder up ahead and to the left. This will bring you to the top of a building, and Jamie will be standing next to the railing found up and to your left.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Once you speak to him, a cutscene will trigger where he convinces you to drink with him. Once it’s done, you’ll become his student and can start learning his move set.

Where to Find Juri

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Next on the list are the two Masters you can find in the Nayshall area of the Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode. Both can only be found at night, and will require a decent amount of leg work to gain access to.

First up is Juri, who can be found in the alley way in the southern portion of the Nayshall bazaar. You won’t be able to enter the alley until you complete the A Hardboiled Adventure side mission, so accept and finish this task as quickly as you can. Once you’ve done so, head into the alleyway and look for Juri next to a motorcycle.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Speak to her, and choose the dialogue options that anger her by refusing to leave. This will lead to a fight between you, and after it’s done you’ll impress her enough to become her student.

Where to Find JP Master Location in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

The other Master found in Nayshall is JP, the central antagonist of Street Fighter 6’s World Tour Mode. He’ll only appear after completing the main story.

Once you’ve rolled the credits on the story mode, head back to the Suval’hal Arena at night and look for him in front of the arena entrance area. He’ll be wearing a hat and a fancy jacket, and will be holding his cane in his left hand as he looks out over the city.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Speak to him, and respond to his question however you’d like. He’ll then infuse you with dark energy, and will agree to teach you his fighting Style as a reward for surviving.

Where to Find Blanka

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

The remaining 10 Master locations in Street Fighter 6 can be found at a smattering of locations throughout the world. You can visit any of them in exchange for a Plane Ticket, and they’ll be readily visible as soon as you enter the area. You also won’t need to worry about changing the time of day, as these locations have fixed times.

Blanka is one of the first you’ll gain access to, as you’ll need to visit him as part of the main story. He’ll be at the Ranger’s Hut in Brazil, and will become your master after fighting him once.

Where to Find Marissa Master Location in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Marisa will become available as a potential master around the same time, as you’ll gain access to the Colosseo area in Italy. Once there, a cutscene will trigger and you’ll be introduced to her. You’ll then be able to challenge her, and afterward she’ll become available as someone you can learn a new Style from.

Where to Find Dee Jay

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Around the same time, you’ll also gain access to Bather’s Beach in Jamaica. Once there, you’ll be introduced to Dee Jay. Following a fight with him, speak to him again and watch a brief cutscene where you dance together. He’ll be unlocked as a Master for you to learn from once it’s done.

Where to Find Lily Master Location in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Shortly after this, you’ll be able to visit the Thunderfoot Settlement in Mexico. Head there, and then complete a fight with the location’s Master Lily. This will lead to a quick cutscene, and if you speak to her afterward she’ll officially become a potential Master for you to study under.

Where to Find Guile

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

A little ways further into the main story, you’ll be directed toward the Carrier Byron Taylor. Once there, you’ll be introduced to Guile and can speak to him for the opportunity to become his student.

Where to Find Ryu Master Location in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Finding all the Master locations in Street Fighter 6 starts to become a little bit trickier from here, as you’ll need to explore the overworld and get their locations from specific NPCs.

For Ryu, you’ll need to speak to E. Honda after completing the story mission wherein you need to find a powerful fighter from Japan. He’ll reveal that he’s not the only one who fits this description, and will point you toward a temple in Japan. Once you head there, you’ll be introduced to Ryu and can talk to him to become his student.

Where to Find Manon

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

The grappling Master Manon, meanwhile, can only be found by accepting the Extra side mission. This will task you with buying the clothing pieces for the Judo Gi outfit from the clothing store in Beat Square. Once you have both articles of clothing, speak to the NPC in a suit near the food cart and you’ll be able to visit Fete Foraine in France to advance the quest.

You’ll meet Manon while you’re there, and can fight her shortly after she’s introduced. Afterward, she’ll agree to make you her student and will be counted among your unlocked Masters.

Where to Find Zangief Master Location in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

About halfway through the story, you can find Zangief by completing the Hither and Tither side mission. This will require speaking to the Wrestlers standing outside the arena in Urban Park, and fighting one of them after they discover the tournament has been cancelled. After defeating them, you’ll be told of a Master who resides in the Barmaley Steelworks.

Head there, and then speak to Zangief after his introductory cutscene. He’ll take you on as his student once it’s done.

Where to Find Dhalsim

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

For Dhalsim, you’ll need to complete the Yoga Statue side quest. It can be taken on during the day in Metro City, and will require purchasing a Yoga Statue for 7,000 Zenny. After doing so, rest in your apartment and then go to the marker to fight the salesman for tricking you out of your money. He’ll apologize after you defeat him, and will reveal Dhalsim’s location in India as a way of making amends.

After that, head to Dhalsimer Temple and speak to Dhalsim after his introductory cutscene. You’ll be made his student and unlock him as a Master after another cutscene.

Where to Find Cammy Master Location in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

Last but not least is Cammy. She can be found on King Street in the UK, but won’t appear the first time you go there during the main story.

Instead, you’ll need to take on the Special Forces Del- side mission first. This will lead to an NPC rewarding you with her identity, after which she’ll appear on King Street. Once she does, speak to her and you’ll unlock her as an available Master.

That’s everything our Street Fighter 6 Master locations guide has to offer. Should more be added later on through DLC, we’ll add the information needed to find them as needed. For more on the game, scroll down and check out any of our related articles.

About the author

Keenan McCall Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore. More Stories by Keenan McCall

