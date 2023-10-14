There is absolutely no shortage of resources in the massive galaxy of Starfield. When it comes to bolstering up those research projects, building those outposts, and crafting suit and weapon mods for yourself, though, efficiently getting your hands on all the necessary items can be challenging and time-consuming. It serves as part of the exploration aspect of gameplay, but if you’re on a mission to get something built sooner rather than later, perhaps you don’t want to deal with hopping from one star system to another for certain items. That’s where resource item IDs come in and can serve as a practical alternative for PC players. For example, if you want a bunch of aluminum, you can use its ID to literally manifest as much as you need. If you’re curious how it works, here is our handy guide to Starfield Aluminum ID: What It Is & How to Enter It.

What Is Aluminum ID & How to Enter It in Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Just as with weapons, armor, and various consumables, every resource that you collect in Starfield has its own unique item ID. This can be used to instantly give your character a certain number of a desired item, which is done via Console Commands. This is only doable on PC, so those playing on Xbox are out of luck. Also, make note that using input commands like these is technically considered cheating and will disable your achievements.

If you want to give it a shot, you can open Console Commands anytime during the game by pressing the “~” key on your keyboard. From there, you’ll input the following:

“player.additem [itemid] 1”

Where “itemid” is, you’ll type in the specific ID for that item. The “1” at the end of the command refers to the amount of the item you want to receive. So in this instance, you’d get 1 of the desired item. If you need hundreds instead, you can do that as well.

One of the most commonly used resources, Aluminum, has its own item ID (“00557D”), and you can input like so:

“player.additem 00557D 1”

That concludes our guide for Starfield Aluminum ID: What It Is & How to Enter It. We hope you found this helpful for whatever cosmic crafting endeavors you may have, and let us know if you prefer this to manual exploration for resources.

