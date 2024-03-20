How to Get River Jelly in Stardew Valley

River Jelly in Stardew Valley is one of the newest items in the game, arriving in the 1.6 update. This new fish is perfect for those who’ve already scoured the game’s water, and want something new to catch. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get River Jelly and its uses in Stardew Valley.

Recommended Videos

How to Farm Stardew Valley River Jelly

The only way to get River Jelly in Stardew Valley is to catch it in rivers across the map. It is available during all seasons, though is quite rare to catch.

As with all other fishing activities in the game, simply equip your Fishing Pole and interact with a body of water. Once you see a bite, pull the rod up to see what you’ve caught. If you’re lucky (and you’ve got 1.6 installed), there’s every chance you’ll get a River Jelly.

Image Source: ConcernedApe

How to Use Stardew Valley River Jelly

As a fairly new creature in the game, the River Jelly doesn’t have too many uses just yet. There’s only one crafting recipe that requires it: crafting the Fish Smoker needs one River Jelly alongside other items. It’s used to increase the value of fish you sell to vendors, so it’s worth catching a River Jelly just for that.

Outside of that, you can eat a River Jelly to get a +30 Energy boost for seven minutes after consuming it. It also restores 88 Energy and 39 Health when eaten, making it a decent healing item.

That said, you definitely don’t want to give the River Jelly to any characters as a gift. So far, all of the inhabitants of your town hate it, so it’ll jeopardize any relationships you’ve built up.

That’s everything you need to know about getting and using the River Jelly. For more on the game, check out where to catch flounder and the update 1.6 patch notes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more