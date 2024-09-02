Star Wars Outlaws Breakout Walkthrough – How to Disable Energy Barrier

Want to know how to disable the energy barrier in the Breakout mission in Star Wars Outlaws? The main story quest to break Ank out of the factory on Kijimi is full of challenges, including the confusing objective to “Disable the energy barrier” during its climax. Luckily, this Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough guide will tell you all you need to know.

Star Wars Outlaws Breakout Quest Walkthrough

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

As the name implies, the Breakout mission in Star Wars Outlaws’ campaign doesn’t start with Ank being immediately freed as Kay expected. Instead, she needs to make a deal with Qi’ra, head of the Crimson Dawn syndicate, and Krisk, daughter of the Ashiga Queen.

To get to Ank, you need to sneak inside the Ashiga weapons factory and play her part in overthrowing the Ashiga queen to put Krisk on the throne for Qi’ra’s benefit.

Infiltrate the Weapons Factory

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

Walk up to the Ashiga guards working for Krisk at the Roadway Gate, and you’ll be let in right away. Hop on your Speeder and ride down the one-way road until you reach the caved-in dead end. Dismount from your Speeder and walk through the small passageway next to the brown pipe.

You’ll now be in the Ashiga weapons factory. Follow the path bridged by yellow planks into the landing bay. You can sneak by or takedown the guards as you wish. Krisk doesn’t care either way, since they are loyalists to the queen.

Towards the end of the landing bay, you can either take on the two guards on the ramp as pictured above, or take the left path, stealth takedown the singular guard, grapple your way across, and climb to the top. The latter is far easier.

There will be another singular guard on the left. They’re facing away from you, so it’s another easy stealth takedown. Another guard is walking along the path opposite the door you need to reach, but you can wait until they turn around before going through. Use the keycard given to you by Qi’ra and Krisk, and you’ll be in the factory.

Finding Ank

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

Now you’re properly inside the factory, the next step in this Star Wars Outlaws Breakout walkthrough is of course finding Ank. To start, you need to climb the yellow grate and jump to the small bars and platform on the right. Crouch down and walk through the broken fan.

Drop down the vent opening at the end of the path grab the deposits of Slivian Iron and open the chest ahead of you. Jump down onto the yellow machinery and walk up to the yellow bar to climb up. Before jumping down another square vent opening, open the chest container at the end of the platform for some loot. The contents of at least some chests seem to be random, but in our case, we got six Ion Cells – an important component among Star Wars Outlaws materials to afford Blaster upgrades.

Walk through the tunnel, crouch-walk through another broken fan, grab the piece of Slivian Iron, and turn around but go right to find another chest you can lockpick open with your data spike for more rewards. We got a batch of 322 credits.

Go back under the fan and proceed through the tunnel before making the first left into a room of enemies. The one you see immediately after entering the room is positioned perfectly for a stealth takedown. Pick up the Dai Bendu Tea Leaf Bottle by the window and listen in on Ank’s conversation with a guard. You’re not too far from your safecracker now.

Reach Ank

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

Climb up the yellow grate wall by the window. Then, climb the grid wall on the left and across, go up and right as the wall gets higher, and drop down once you’re above a platform by two large fans. Directly opposite the second fan, there’s a button you can command Nix to push and turn the power off.

Crouch-walk through the now-off fan to open a chest, from which we got six Actuating Modules. Jump over the barrier of the platform. The main fan in the center of the room is turned off as well, so you can walk through it. Drop through the vent shaft at the end of the tunnel.

A cutscene will immediately start where Kay finally meets Ank, but the bombmaker can’t be recruited just yet. It turns out both have been roped into a plot by Qi’ra to blow up the Ashiga Queen’s stronghold as part of the effort to put Krisk on the throne.

But even before you can start that, you need to reach the locker room to get something important for Ank.

Reach the Locker Room

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

Before you get on the move, pick up the Chalcopyrite and Durasteel sitting on the workbench behind Ank. Exit through the orange door on the left of the room. You’ll now be in a space with several enemies including a droid.

You can either take these out with stealth or go guns blazing with no consequences. To take out the droid, you’ll need to switch to your Blaster’s Ion Module mode to deal electric damage.

Alternatively, you can open the vent to the left of the steps to make an easy stealth takedown on one of the Ashiga guards as you come out the other side. After taking out all of the enemies, use the data spike to lockpick the teal-green door open. Head up the stairs, into the locker room, and take out the Ashiga in front of the window.

Ank’s belongings can be retrieved on the windowsill – a lucky charm given by her late husband. Now the sentimental bomb-lover has what she needs, she’ll come bursting through and ready to complete the breakout.

Help Ank Escape the Factory

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

Before exiting through the door on the left, grab the Polycarbonate near the lockers. Now, drop through the square vent on the floor. Head towards the red light and slide through the narrow passageway on the right. There’s about to be a combat encounter, so you can grab grenades from the table nearby if you’re low.

Drop onto the platform below the large rail while Ank is arguing with factory workers. Turn around, switch the Blaster to its Ion Module mode, and shoot the generator before the rail’s entrance. The line of crates will now start moving – any of which you can have Kay grab the right side of.

Ride the crate until it stops and drop down to take care of the room of enemies via stealth or Blaster firefight. Be careful of the Ashiga throwing grenades from the top of the nearby stairwell.

If you take any damage, there’s a Bacta Vial nearby to grab by the grapple point along with a piece of Transparisteel. Use your grappling hook to scale downward. Ank will reach out again mentioning she’s stuck and needs help.

Disable the Energy Barrier

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

One of the well-hidden puzzles in this part of the Breakout mission in Star Wars Outlaws, the solution to disabling the barrier is taking out the junction box after taking out more guards. But first, you need to make your way to Ank.

Open the chest container on your left for extra loot. Then, grapple across and quickly take out the three Ashiga on the platform. Climb up the yellow grate wall and across to the right on a higher platform where Ank is. There’s another handful of enemies to take out using stealth or a firefight.

Under Ank and her cargo, there is a grate you need to command Nix to open and have Kay shoot with her blaster, but that’s only the first part of killing the junction box.

There is a second part hidden behind the boulder pictured above. To properly disable the energy barrier and proceed with Breakout, switch your Blaster to the Power Module, destroy the boulder, and shoot the second junction box.

Completing Ank’s Escape

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

Now Ank’s back on the move, run to the cargo lift and take out the Ashiga in your way. Shoot down more while you wait for Ank to fix the cargo lift and take the ride up. On the next level, blast away the Ashiga running up the stairs opposite. Once they’re out of the way, head down the stairs toward Ank.

Open the door and walk along the path while shooting down Ashiga on the other side trying to get in your and Ank’s way. Make it to the end to use your keycard at the door. Before going through the second door, you can grab a rifle on the right to make the firefight ahead a bit easier.

Head up the stairs, take a left, and talk to Ank in the docking room. Kay will return the lucky charm and try to further entice her into the big heist job. Ank turns her down since she’s got to finish helping Qi’ra overthrow the Ashiga Queen first.

Leave the Weapons Factory

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

After Ank exits, walk out the same way as Ank to leave the weapons factory. You’ll end up leaving the way you came, but there won’t be any guards since they’ve seemingly headed off the main hall, so feel free to take your time looking out for any materials you might have missed.

As soon as you slip out to the narrow icy passageway you first slipped through at the start, the Breakout mission will be marked as complete and you’ll be granted some increased Crimson Dawn reputation, which is always helpful to have in Star Wars Outlaws.

For more from the game, check out what mission is next in the game through our Star Wars Outlaws quests list or how to win at Kessel Sabacc. Alternatively, find out how to turn off the cinematic mode black bars in Star Wars Outlaws so you can play with a full screen.

