If you have been playing the new soulslike dipped in Chinese folklore, you might have been wondering how to find some of its important locations. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to find the Squall Hideout Location in Black Myth Wukong, as well as some information on the area that might be useful.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Squall Hideout in Black Myth Wukong

The Squall Hideout is located in Fright Cliff, which is a location you will get to explore during Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong. The area is found just outside Sandgate Village through the bridge on the right, after disposing of two enemies that hang around just before the gate. Look to the left to find an archway and head towards it while disposing of some irritating enemies during your path. After the archway, continue on and you should spot the Squall Hideout Keeper’s Shrine.

From here, there are basically two paths you can take. One takes you through a darkened area, where you will fight various enemies such as the pesky Blackbone archer and a Palestone, keep your distance while they shoot ranged projectiles and find the right timing to attack. After defeating the Palestone, and the Blackbone as well if you want, you will find a chest with a reward: three Tiny pieces of gold and one small.

Image source: Game Science via Twinfinite

Going back to the Shrine in the Squall Hideout, taking the path to the right takes you towards a larger valley that will feature several new enemies to fight, such as a Spearbone with a shield. You will have to break the shield with precise strikes before you get a chance to take it down.

Exploring the ruins, be mindful of any archers’ attacking and you should also hear someone calling out. Go down from the bridge and, between the caves and the enemy fort, you should find a crevasse in the ground. There will be a curious stone formation, which is the start of another quest: Man-in-stone.

That’s all we have for you on the Black Myth Wukong Squall Hideout location. For more guides on the game, check out our articles on all vessel locations and how to beat yellowbrow.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy