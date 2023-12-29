When it comes to fish you can nab in Spiritfarer, Tuna are some of the hardest to find and the hardest to catch. This can make netting them without any advice a nightmare, which is why we’re here to help with a guide on how to get Tuna in Spiritfarer.

How to Get Tuna in Spiritfarer

Image Source: Thunder Lotus Games

To start, it’s worth mentioning that you can’t catch Tuna just anywhere within Spiritfarer’s world.

Instead, they can only be found in specific points scattered throughout the game. Not only that, but there are specific breeds at each of these different points, meaning you’ll need to set a course for a select couple of points if you’re looking to bag a specific type.

How to Reel in Tuna

Finding the type of Tuna you’re after in Spiritfarer is only half the battle though.

Like with other types of fish in the game, each breed of Tuna will struggle as you try to reel them in, forcing you to give slack to and pull on the rod at the right moments. Unlike other fish though, they can regain almost all of the ground you’ve gained against them while the line is slack, which can lead to long and drawn-out attempts to catch even one of the stubborn whoppers.

Fortunately, there is a workaround to this. When you get a bite from one and a lively music clip starts playing, hold down the Square Button on PlayStation 4, X Button on Xbox One, or Y Button on the Nintendo Switch until your fishing rod turns red. For PC players, hold the button “E”.

When this happens, release the button and start tapping it to maintain a bit of slack while the rod cools down. When it turns back to yellow, hold the button down again to reel the fish further in.

Rinse and repeat the process, and before long you’ll have reeled in one of the elusive fish as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Hopefully, this cleared up how to get Tuna in Spiritfarer. For more on the game, check out our guides on hot topics like how to get Aluminum and how to meditate.