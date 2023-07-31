Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Netflix Potential Release Date

Across the Spider-Verse became one of the most successful theatrical releases of 2023, showcasing the return of the versatile Miles Morales and his friends. So now that the film has been out for a while, you may wonder: When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be available on Netflix? Here’s what you can expect for this potential release window.

When Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Release on Netflix?

Due to Sony’s partnership with Netflix, you may expect Across the Spider-Verse to launch sometime in November or December 2023. Polygon has also indicated this potential release time, given that there is typically a five-month waiting period after the film’s debut.

In the past, movies that garnered less success in their theatrical release have launched within a shorter time frame, but since Across the Spider-Verse’s initial launch did exceptionally well, it can go on for much longer. While the date hasn’t been officially confirmed, a holiday streaming debut does seem more likely, as more viewers will tune in during this period.

It isn’t entirely clear when the film will release on Disney+, yet it may be available after some time has passed, similar to past Spider-Man installments. However, if you want to watch the movie before the Netflix streaming date, you can anticipate its arrival on Aug. 8, 2023, on digital services, such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple. The DVD and Blu-Ray editions will also be available on Sept. 5, 2023, for those who enjoy collectibles.

Now that you know the potential release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix, you can web in some more content with the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to discover additional projects for the iconic hero.