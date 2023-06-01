10 Suits We Want To See in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Image Source: Insomniac Games

Spider-Man games never fail when it comes to skins. The first Marvel’s Spider-Man had a massive number of options for players to choose from, from original outfits to fan-favorite costumes, some of which were released 3 years after the game’s debut. Since we can’t stop thinking of the sequel’s gameplay reveal in the last PlayStation Showcase, we’re also daydreaming about what we’ll be wearing besides the symbiote suit… Will all 45 skins from the previous game come back? It’s still uncertain if they will be unlockable for those who didn’t play the original game and available for those who completed it, but either way, one thing is for sure: Insomniac will want to top that number. Here are 10 suits we can’t wait to web-swing with in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The Original Symbiote Suit

Image Source: Marvel Entertainment

In Marvel’s Spider-Man’s post-credit scene, we figured out why Insomniac didn’t bring any version of the black suit to the first game: they had Venom planned to star in the sequel. In its gameplay trailer, we had our first look at Peter’s new outfit, a very grotesque bug-like design with just the attitude a dark Spider-Man suit needs.

Although everybody is in love with it, me included, it would be even more awesome to be able to play with the classic black-and-blue symbiote costume from the comics. Introduced for the first time in The Amazing Spider-Man #252 from 1984, a fun fact about this black suit is that it was originally designed by a 22 yeard-old fan and bought by Marvel editor Jim Shooter for $220 at the time. Crazy how until this day, it’s considered one of the most iconic alternative costumes in comic history and the second-best Spider-Man suit of all.

No Way Home’s Ending Suit

Image Source: Sony Pictures via Fandom.com

No Way Home set MCU’s Peter Parker on a new path along with what can be the best live-action Spider-Man suit to date, or at least the most faithful to the original source. Conceived by Marvel Studios artist Ryan Meinerding, the costume shines by being extremely simple, with vivid colors and elements pulled straight from the comics.

In fact, we barely saw Peter’s new suit in action as No Way Home’s final scene takes place at night and the web swing is quite fast, but since Marvel’s Spider-Man already features all seven outfits Peter wore in the six MCU movies he appeared in, let’s hope we can complete this collection with the new game.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Image Source: Sony Pictures

Back in 2020 when The Amazing Spider-Man suit was added to the game, fans went crazy online requesting a version of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit as well. Considered by many the best Spidey live-action costume, unfortunately, it didn’t make the cut after all.

Now we live in a world after Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker had his redemption wearing the same big-eyed suit after two below-average movies. With so many skins from live-action iterations in the first game, especially from the MCU, it is hard to imagine Insomniac just ignoring this fan-favorite suit.

Superior Spider-Man

Image Source: Marvel Entertainment

I’m far from being a fan of Superior Spider-Man, but it’s undeniable that his second costume designed by comic book artist Humberto Ramos is beyond stylish. The color palette, the dark lenses, the misaligned webs, everything contributes to a much more serious approach to the classic suit.

Like the Iron Spider Armor, which is featured in the first game, the Superior costume also has mechanical spider tentacles, in reference to Doctor Octopus who was inhabiting Peter’s body at the time — yes, I know. It might not have made it into the first game, but I’m sure Insomniac has plans to include this beauty in their anticipated sequel.

Steve Ditko’s Suit

Image Source: Marvel Entertainment

Steve Ditko is Spider-Man’s co-creator and the artist behind the Web Head’s first 38 issues. The skinny silhouette, the armpit webs, the small lenses, and the almost-black blue in his design are what every Spider-Man fan thinks of when imagining the character, making us believe that a 15-year-old boy could actually sew it.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man we got the cel-shaded Vintage suit as a way of referencing these old comics. It was nice and all, but it looked just like the Classic suit with some comic book filter over it. Cel-shaded or not, my hopes are high for Steve Ditko’s original design to be featured in the second game. It’s too symbolic to just be left out.

Ultimate Spider-Man

Image Source: Marvel Entertainment

The Ultimate comics were released in 2000 with the premise of bringing our favorite superheroes in re-imagined and modernized versions in their own universe, separate from the original Marvel chronology. Spider-Man wasn’t only the first hero to debut under the label but also the most popular one, having over 150 issues published and even its own game, the incredibly fun Ultimate Spider-Man released in 2005.

Earth-1610 Peter even made a second video game appearance in Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions (2010), wearing his dark-purple symbiote suit. Despite being one of the coolest versions of the web-headed hero being referenced even in movies, I think being featured in two of the greatest Spider-Man games is already enough for Insomniac to include this Spidey iteration in their sequel.

Miles Morales’ Suit from Across the Spider-Verse

Image Source: Sony Pictures Animation

It’s such an experience to play Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales with the Into the Spider-Verse suit. Besides the unique look, you can change the skin’s frame rate to match the Sony animated movie and feel like you’re part of that world.

With the upcoming Insomniac game letting us play with both Peter and Miles and with Across the Spider-Verse hitting theaters this week, it’s very likely that we will see Miles’ new minimalistic and graffiti-inspired costume in the sequel. I also wonder if other Spider-Verse skins could come to the game, like the Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Punk versions from the movie, which are so much better than the ones shown in the first game.

The Spectacular Spider-Man

Image Source: Disney+

The Spectacular Spider-Man aired for the first time in 2008 and was abruptly canceled after season 2 due to Marvel’s purchase by Disney. In the show, we follow a young Peter Parker having to deal with his high-school and superhero lives while he works as a freelance photographer for the Daily Bugle. The simple plot, true to the very first Spider-Man comics, and the charismatic designs by artist Sean Galloway were enough to make this one of the best adaptations of the web-headed hero.

Both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales already gave us cel-shaded skins in order to reproduce cartoon-ish iterations of Spidey, like Spider-Clan and the Animated Suit, respectively. So it’s not so far-fetched to want the Spectacular Spider-Man’s arrival in the game’s hyper-realistic New York, especially after it was confirmed that he’s making a cameo in the Across the Spider-Verse movie as well.

Spider-Man PS1

Image Source: Neversoft via Steam

Simply called Spider-Man, the game developed by Neversoft and published by Activision was released in 2000 becoming an instant hit among fans and PlayStation players. The first 3D Spidey game has a lot of merits, from its web swing mechanic to the comic book tone, with so many villains and unlockable costumes available, those who played it surely have a special place for it in their memories.

If Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled brought the classic pixelated versions of their protagonists as unlockable skins, could Insomniac do the same and let us see PS1’s Spidey once more?

Spider-Man 3’s Black Suit

Image Source: Sony Pictures via Fandom.com

Venom wasn’t originally planned for Sam Raimi’s anticipated third Spider-Man movie, but producer Avi Arad forced the director to include Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote in the script that had only Sandman as the main villain. We already know the catastrophic result of this change.

One thing that Spider-Man 3 nailed, though, is the black suit. Sam Raimi kept the original costume with the embossed webs and added some small changes like the bigger and menacing-looking spider on the chest. It’s similar enough to his main suit, but the black color change leaves it just as intimidating as his comic counterpart. Since Insomniac caught everyone by surprise by adding the original trilogy’s outfit to the previous game, I’d say it’s very likely they’ll bring the symbiote version now that Venom is about to strike again.

