Skyrim: How to Wait and Pass Time on PC and Console

Did you ever get stuck while having to wait for time to pass in order to complete a quest in Skyrim? You don’t have to worry anymore since there are a couple of options on how to wait and pass time in Skyrim on PC or one of the consoles.

Wait and Pass Time in Skyrim on PC and Console

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

Waiting and passing time is a pretty basic but important function you’ll need to be aware of when playing Skyrim. By passing time, you can quickly skip ahead to daylight, when most shops will be open and NPCs will be wandering around. Certain quest lines also require you to pass time by sleeping in a bed before you can progress, so it’s definitely wise to keep this function in mind.

To wait, press the T button if you are playing Skyrim on PC, and the touchpad if you are a PS4 user. For Xbox 360/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S and PS3 players, press the back or select button. Nintendo Switch users will have to press the “-” button above the left Joy-Con.

That will open the wait menu where you can choose for how long you want to wait. After choosing the right amount of time, it will pass automatically.

The second and maybe even better option to pass the time in Skyrim is to sleep on a bed. Approach any unowned bed and interact with it. The interaction will open a menu where you can choose for how long you want your character to sleep. After doing that, the time will pass and your character will wake up.

Sleeping in a bed will also restore your HP, Stamina, and Magicka and that’s a very useful option when you are low on these attributes. Note though that you have to be out of combat and on some distance from your enemies in order to use the bed.

And that's pretty much all you need to know about waiting and passing time in Skyrim.